Lake Dallas, Amarillo advance, will square off in Region 1-5A final

Region I-5A regional semifinal video games

Region I

Lake Dallas 65, Lubbock Monterey 53

WICHITA FALLS – Jorja Elliott embraced the problem of matching up with probably the most extremely touted gamers in the state Friday.

And he or she led Lake Dallas to victory in the method.

Elliott scored a game-high 30 factors in a 65-53 victory towards Lubbock Monterey in the semifinals of the Region I-5A Match at Kay Yeager Coliseum. Lake Dallas advances to the Region I-5A final towards Amarillo Excessive at 2 p.m. Saturday again at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Elliott and fellow senior Mackenzie Buss drew the task of guarding Monterey standout freshman Aaliyah Chavez, who has garnered loads of consideration from Division I packages. Chavez entered the matchup averaging 25 factors per sport however was held to 17 on 6 of 26 taking pictures.

Monterey shot simply 32 p.c as a crew.

Lake Dallas closed every of the primary three quarters on sturdy runs, together with a 10-Zero run on the finish of the third interval for a 51-42 lead. Monterey by no means bought nearer than that.

Bailey Broughton joined Elliott in double figures with 15 factors, together with 4 3-pointers. Broughton and Elliott mixed to shoot eight of 15 from behind the arc.

– Jonathan Hull

Amarillo 73, Mansfield Timberview 50

WICHITA FALLS – Mansfield Timberview’s Kamryn Wilson scored a game-high 22 factors in Friday’s Region I-5A semifinal.

However with flooring basic Desiree Wooten on the sideline, Wilson’s manufacturing wasn’t sufficient in a 73-50 loss to Amarillo Excessive at Kay Yeager Coliseum. Amarillo Excessive advances to play Lake Dallas in the Region I-5A final at 2 p.m. Saturday again at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Wooten suffered a knee harm throughout Timberview’s regional quarterfinal matchup with rival Mansfield Legacy. Whereas she returned to the court docket to knock down a crucial 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, Wooten wasn’t in uniform and on the bench Friday.

Timberview couldn’t afford being lower than full energy towards fifth-ranked Amarillo, which used its superior size to trigger points for Timberview on each ends of the court docket.

Amarillo outrebounded Timbervew, 42-26, resulting in second-chance factors. Senior Briley Barnes led Amarillo with 10 factors and 18 rebounds. McKenzie Smith had 11 factors and 11 rebounds. Lacy Rice and Taytum Bell scored 13 every.

Timberview’s half-court trapping protection stored Amarillo off-balance through the first half, and Timberview trailed 30-20 at halftime. Amarillo began dealing with the lure higher in the third quarter, pulling away to steer 58-37 heading into the final interval.

Wilson was joined in double figures by Chrishawn Coleman, who had 10 factors and 7 rebounds.

– Jonathan Hull

