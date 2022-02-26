Lake Dallas goes cold in second half, falls to Amarillo in girls basketball 5A regional final

WICHITA FALLS — Lacey Rice caught fire shooting from behind the arc at the same time Lake Dallas went cold, sparking Amarillo’s 63-42 victory in the Region I-5A final Saturday at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Amarillo heads back to the Class 5A State Tournament for the first time since it last won it all in 2019. Lake Dallas finishes the season with a 33-5 record.

Rice scored all nine of her points in the third quarter, igniting the Amarillo run that proved to be the difference in the game.

The scored was tied, 22-22, at halftime, but Amarillo was up 45-29 by the end of the third quarter. Lake Dallas shot just 1-17 from the floor in that quarter and didn’t make its first field goal until there was less than a minute on the clock.

Lake Dallas was just 5-30 from the floor in the second half. Mackenzie Buss led the team with 14 points, with Camryn Richardson scoring all 12 of her points in the first half.

Buss and teammate Jorja Elliott were named to the all-tournament team, but Elliott drew primary attention from the Amarillo defense, holding her scoreless for the first three quarters. After scoring 30 in Friday’s semifinal, Elliott finished with five points on 1 of 10 shooting.

Amarillo’s Briley Barnes was named tournament Most Valuable Player, posting a second straight double-double with 10 points and 10 boards. Jada Graves (12 points) and McKenzie Smith (10 points, seven rebounds) were given all-tournament honors.

