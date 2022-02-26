Lake Dallas’ Jorja Elliott goes for 30 in win over Lubbock Monterey

Area I

Lake Dallas 65, Lubbock Monterey 53

WICHITA FALLS – Jorja Elliott embraced the problem of matching up with some of the extremely touted gamers in the state Friday.

And she or he led Lake Dallas to victory in the method.

Elliott scored a game-high 30 factors in a 65-53 victory in opposition to Lubbock Monterey in the semifinals of the Area I-5A Match at Kay Yeager Coliseum. Lake Dallas advances to the Area I-5A ultimate in opposition to Amarillo Excessive at 2 p.m. Saturday again at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Elliott and fellow senior Mackenzie Buss drew the project of guarding Monterey standout freshman Aaliyah Chavez, who has garnered loads of consideration from Division I packages. Chavez entered the matchup averaging 25 factors per sport however was held to 17 on 6 of 26 capturing.

Monterey shot simply 32 % as a workforce.

Lake Dallas closed every of the primary three quarters on robust runs, together with a 10-Zero run on the finish of the third interval for a 51-42 lead. Monterey by no means received nearer than that.

Bailey Broughton joined Elliott in double figures with 15 factors, together with 4 3-pointers. Broughton and Elliott mixed to shoot eight of 15 from behind the arc.

– Jonathan Hull

***

Discover extra highschool sports activities protection from The Dallas Morning Information right here.