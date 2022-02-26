Lake Highlands knocks off undefeated Plano; Frisco Memorial makes history

In a decent, highly-contested matchup from the opening tip, Lake Highlands was capable of maintain off a late cost and get rid of beforehand undefeated Plano 58-56 at Loos Fieldhouse on Friday evening.

Tre Johnson, the realm’s No. Four 6A main scorer, led Lake Highlands (32-4) with 26 factors, together with an important six-point stretch within the fourth quarter that noticed Lake Highlands discover some separation it could want later within the body.

“I consider all of our children knew they may are available and win this sport,” Lake Highlands coach Joe Duffield mentioned. “I don’t suppose them being undefeated scared us or something — we’ve been in numerous huge video games all 12 months.”

Plano (33-1), which had gained by a mean of 14 factors, flexed its defensive would possibly early within the sport, holding Lake Highlands to only six factors within the first quarter.

Halfway by way of the second, Plano prolonged its result in 22-17. Nevertheless, it may by no means draw back from Lake Highlands, because it leaned on Johnson with 10 second-quarter factors to maintain issues shut and with one at halftime.

After a basket by Plano to open the second half, Lake Highlands took the lead for good with a 12-Zero run to guide 34-25. And each time Plano would attempt to climb again, Lake Highlands had a response.

Lake Highlands constructed a 12-point lead halfway by way of the fourth quarter, solely to see Plano rapidly cut back it to 4 on a 9-1 run. Johnson made some clutch free throws late to seal the win for Lake Highlands, which can advance to the regional quarterfinals for the second straight 12 months.

– Stephen Peters

Frisco Memorial 71, Lancaster 64: State-ranked No. 5 Frisco Memorial by no means trailed Friday at Highland Park to advance to the third spherical of the Class 5A playoffs for the primary time in program history with a 71-64 win over No. Three Lancaster.

Avery Jackson scored 10 of his team-high 20 factors within the first quarter as Memorial constructed an early 10-point lead earlier than settling for a 35-26 halftime benefit.

Lancaster, powered by 28 factors and 14 rebounds from Micah Clark, battled again to attract even at 35-35 early within the third quarter, solely to see the Warriors shut the interval with a 14-5 run for the upper-hand, 49-40. That lead would develop to as many as 14 at 66-52 earlier than settling for the ultimate margin.

All 5 Memorial starters scored at the least six factors and had at the least 4 rebounds and an help and the Warriors didn’t make their first substitution till lower than two minutes remained within the sport.

Memorial knocked down eight 3-pointers as a group, together with 4 from Leon Horner (16 factors) and two from Drew Steffe (19 factors). Isaiah Foster additionally reached double figures for the Warriors (10 factors) along with pacing the group with 5 assists.

Memorial superior to face Lovejoy.

– Justin Thomas

Richardson 65, Allen 61: McDonald’s All-American Cason Wallace broke a 61-61 tie with a layup with 3.Four seconds left because the nation’s second-ranked group escaped with the area-round win.

Wallace, a five-star Kentucky signee, led Richardson (32-1) with 18 factors and four-star Alabama signee Rylan Griffen and Timmie Jordan added 15 factors apiece for the state’s No. 1 group. Allen (23-12) made eight 3-pointers, together with one to tie it earlier than Wallace’s game-winning shot.

Richardson superior to the 6A Area I quarterfinals to face McKinney.

Duncanville 52, Rockwall-Heath 43: Three-star recruit Ashton Hardaway hit a 3-pointer with about three minutes left to interrupt a tie and provides Duncanville the lead for good, and the nation’s third-ranked group survived a tricky area-round sport.

Duncanville (30-1) has gained the final two 6A state titles, in 2019 and 2021, and it reached the state semifinals in 2020 earlier than the state match was canceled due to the pandemic. Duncanville was held to its lowest level whole of the season, and it led simply 26-25 at halftime, but it surely nonetheless discovered a option to prolong its profitable streak to 15 video games.

5-star ahead Ron Holland, the state’s No. 1 recruit within the Class of 2023, led Duncanville with 19 factors, Aric Demings scored 10 and Davion Sykes completed with eight. Duncanville got here into Friday averaging 80.1 factors per sport and had scored 90 or extra factors eight instances.

Rockwall-Heath hit a half-court shot on the finish of the third quarter to shut to inside 40-36.

Duncanville, ranked No. 2 within the state, will play District 11-6A rival DeSoto within the 6A Area II quarterfinals.

DeSoto 56, Wylie 53: DeSoto, the No. Four seed from District 11-6A, rallied from a 10-point first-quarter deficit to beat Wylie. Deshawn Crawford scored 16 factors for DeSoto to assist offset a 24-point sport from Wylie’s Donaven Davis.

McKinney 60, South Grand Prairie 45: 4-star junior guard Ja’Kobe Walter scored a game-high 19 factors as No. 13 McKinney beat No. 16 South Grand Prairie in a matchup of state-ranked 6A groups within the second spherical.

McKinney (31-5) led SGP (25-9) by simply three at halftime earlier than closing the sport on a 34-22 run. Devin Vincent and Alex Anamekwe scored 12 apiece for McKinney, whereas Vaughn Loud led SGP with 13 factors.

Arlington Martin 47, Denton Guyer 46: Cydd Ford scored a game-high 15 factors, and Martin held off a livid Guyer rally within the fourth quarter.

Guyer trailed by 11 within the second half, but it surely rallied to inside one and had the ball within the closing seconds. Martin got here up with a steal to clinch the win, as Kordelius Jefferson poked the ball away and Andre Norris got here up with it.

Martin, ranked No. 17 within the state in 6A, led 42-35 getting into the fourth quarter earlier than No. 12 Guyer closed the sport on an 11-5 run. Up subsequent for Martin is a 6A Area I quarterfinal towards No. 8 Lake Highlands.

Garland 69, Killeen Harker Heights 64: 4-star Kansas signee Zuby Ejiofor had 27 factors, 24 rebounds and 4 blocks in Garland’s area-round victory. He has 56 factors and 41 rebounds in his final two video games as Garland (24-1) has prolonged its profitable streak to 20 video games.

Highland Park 55, Jacksonville 54 (OT): Coleson Messer made one among two free throws with 3.6 seconds left in extra time to present Highland Park the area-round win.

Messer completed with 24 factors, scoring 21 within the second half and extra time, and Luke Hardenburg added 13 factors for Highland Park (28-4). The state’s 13th-ranked 5A group led 29-14 at halftime earlier than being outscored 36-21 within the second half.

Mansfield Timberview 87, Grapevine 55: Chendall Weaver scored a game-high 33 factors as Timberview superior to the third spherical of the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. Timberview is attempting to succeed in the state match for the fourth time in six years.

Weaver scored 17 factors within the first half as Timberview (32-4) constructed a 37-23 lead. Timberview made 10 3-pointers within the sport, with Weaver hitting six of them.

Donovan O’Day scored 13 factors, and Jared Washington and Samir Dhalle every scored 12 for Timberview, ranked No. 7 within the state in 5A.

Timberview superior to play district rival Mansfield Legacy within the 5A Area I quarterfinals. Timberview gained each of their district matchups — 68-56 and 65-63.

Mansfield Legacy 60, Birdville 56: The state’s ninth-ranked 5A group rallied from an 18-point second-quarter deficit to advance to the 5A Area I quarterfinals.

Wayne Wiggins clinched the win by making two free throws with 11.Four seconds remaining. Wiggins completed with 21 factors, and Audrey Cox made 4 3-pointers and scored 12 for Legacy (24-8).

Legacy trailed 37-27 at halftime however outscored Birdville 21-10 within the third quarter to take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Mansfield Summit 73, Denton Ryan 39: Richard Lemboye scored 24 factors and Nicholas Shogbonyo added 21 because the state’s sixth-ranked 5A group superior.

Mansfield ISD can have three groups taking part in within the 5A Area I quarterfinals — Summit, Timberview and Legacy. Summit will play Richland, which beat Arlington Seguin 68-49.

Lovejoy 49, Woodrow Wilson 42: Karson Templin scored 18 factors and Pete Peabody added 12 in Lovejoy’s area-round win. The sport was tied at halftime earlier than Lovejoy outscored Woodrow Wilson 27-20 within the second half.

