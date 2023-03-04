Lake Lewisville: Dozens of boats damaged in severe storm

Safe Harbor Pier 121 was once closed Friday morning whilst officers assessed injury.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — When you personal a sailboat, like Bob Weisberg and his son Rick, generally any day it’s windy is a great day.

But Thursday was once no longer a excellent day.

The Weisberg’s boat was once docked at Safe Harbor Pier 121 on Lake Lewisville, the place wind speeds reached 60 miles consistent with hour Thursday.

Rick lives at the lake and says, all over the severe storm, he may see the water swirling.

“Sometimes that can lead to something rotational like a waterspout or a small type of tornado, which would make sense with the damage they had here,” he stated.

Pier 121 was once one of the toughest hit spaces in North Texas all over Thursday’s storms, which is why dozens of boat homeowners had been became away on the entrance gate Friday.

Officials stated it’s too unhealthy for somebody to be on belongings.

“I didn’t expect this kind of damage to hit the lake,” stated boat proprietor Lyle Kaliser.

Kaliser, along side the Weisbergs, used a drone to check out and assess the wear as vehicles started hauling away particles.

Officials with the quay weren’t able to speak, however some boat homeowners estimated as much as 100 boats could have been damaged in the storm.

Fortunately, the Weisbergs stated their boat suffered best minor injury, however most significantly they’re secure.

“The family is the most important thing,” Rick stated. “Everything else can be replaced over time.”

“Boats can be repaired, even homes can be repaired. People can’t be,” Kaliser stated. “The important thing is nobody was hurt.”