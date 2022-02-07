Lake Worth HS closed this week due to flooding







LAKE WORTH, Texas — Classes at Lake Worth High School have been canceled this week due to flooding, the district announced Saturday.

In a note to students and parents, Lake Worth ISD said there was flooding in the main building, but the district did not say what may have caused it.

The closure will not affect other Lake Worth ISD schools. The district said grades pre-K through eight will return to class on Monday as scheduled.

According to the district, the days missed this week at the high school will be made up on Feb. 18, Feb, 21, March 21 and May 27.

Lake Worth HS families can also pick up meal bundles on Feb. 7 and Feb. 9 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the athletic facilities. A student ID or proof of enrollment will be required.





