Lake Worth Police Arrest 42 in Prostitution Sting – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

42 other people have been arrested by means of Lake Worth Police over the path of 2 days right through a counter-human trafficking operation officers referred to as “Operation April Fools.”

The arrests befell between April 11 and 12, in line with Lake Worth police.

At a press convention Wednesday afternoon, Lake Worth police leader J.T. Manoushagian stated the joint operation integrated his company and the HSI Dallas, focused on suspects seeking to have interaction in prostitution in Lake Worth.

Chief Manoushagian stated as a part of the operation, undercover law enforcement officials posed as escorts and prostitutes. When individuals who spoke back arrived in particular person to satisfy up, they have been arrested.

The 42 arrested come with 41 males and one girl. None of the suspects are citizens of Lake Worth, stated Chief Manoushagian.

“There were some people arrested who, this was their first arrest. Had no criminal history prior to showing up. Then there were some others who had pages of criminal history. It really does impact people from all walks of life,” Manoushagian stated.

Manoushagian added, other people regularly query whether or not a town has a “human trafficking problem” after operations like those are publicly mentioned. In Lake Worth, he stated, “The short answer is ‘no’, but it’s more complicated than that.”

“Human trafficking is a problem everywhere, whether we can see it or not, and given our close proximity to the border here in Texas it is a bigger problem here than elsewhere in the country,” he stated. “A lot of those people crossing the border have to pay a debt. They had to pay someone to get across. Human trafficking is one way traffickers collect that debt. They, in essence, sell people into slavery to pay back. What it costs to get them across the border. We realize that. We believe those people are victims.”

The 42 arrested face fees of solicitation of prostitution, which is a state prison legal. The fee carries a most penalty of as much as two years in prison and a $10,000 effective.