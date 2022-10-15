LAKELAND COMMUNITY SURVEY: HELP SHAPE THE LAKELAND OF TOMORROW – City News Blog

LAKELAND, FL (October 14, 2022) – The City of Lakeland is conducting our annual survey designed for Citizens to share their views on the providers obtained from the City and the facilities out there in the neighborhood. The on-line survey will be accessed by visiting www.COLCsurvey.com October 15th by way of November 15th.

The consumer-pleasant survey asks respondents to offer useful suggestions and share ideas on what you consider are the City’s most necessary priorities. Your enter can be very useful as we set priorities to make it possible for we proceed to offer the very best stage of service doable inside our present assets. Lakeland has skilled unprecedented development over the previous few years and residents are invited to let their voices be heard to assist plan for the way forward for Lakeland.

For these that will not have on-line service or for those who could want the texture of paper, onerous copies of the survey can be out there on the following City places:

Main Library – 100 Lake Morton Drive

Jackson Branch Library – 1700 N. Florida Avenue

eLibrary – 4740 S. Florida Avenue

Coleman Bush Building – 1104 Martin L. King Junior Avenue

City Hall – 228 S. Massachusetts Avenue

Simpson Park – 1725 Martin L. King Junior Avenue

Kelly Recreation Complex – 404 Imperial Boulevard

For extra information on the Lakeland Community Survey, please name 863/834-SWAN (7926).

