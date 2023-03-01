Lakers’ Anthony Davis injures right foot again, out vs. OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Anthony Davis won’t play towards the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday as a result of the right foot rigidity damage that already led to him to leave out a piece of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers introduced.

Already depleted because of a right foot damage for LeBron James and a right ankle sprain for D’Angelo Russell, L.A. (29-33) will glance to rebuild momentum towards the Thunder (28-33) after a 121-109 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Davis neglected 20 immediately video games as a result of his right foot from mid-December till past due January. The Lakers have performed just one back-to-back since Davis’ go back previous to this Grizzlies-Thunder set, and Davis additionally sat out a kind of two video games so he would now not overwork the foot.

However, coming out of the All-Star ruin with the Lakers’ group purpose to qualify for the playoffs because the No. 6 seed or upper, trainer Darvin Ham made it sound like he would have his avid gamers at the flooring for the 3 closing back-to-backs on L.A.’s agenda.

“We’ll manage how we need to manage on non-game days,” Ham stated. “But I expect everybody to be suited up.”

The Thunder also are taking part in the second one night time of a back-to-back on Wednesday, coming off a 123-117 loss to the Sacramento Kings — their fourth immediately defeat.

“We got a must-win tomorrow, we believe, in this locker room,” Lakers level guard Dennis Schroder stated after the loss to Memphis. “So we just got to get to OKC and try to win.”