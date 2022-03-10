Lakers coach Frank Vogel likely needs a surprise playoff run to save his job

It has been lower than 18 months since Frank Vogel gained his first championship as an NBA head coach. He led the Los Angeles Lakers by way of one of the crucial tumultuous seasons of their historical past, deftly crafting a defensive juggernaut round LeBron James and Anthony Davis whereas overcoming each the loss of life of Kobe Bryant and the situations of the extensively unpopular Orlando bubble in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, he appeared like one of many highest coaches in all of basketball.

Oh, how issues have modified. Blaming Vogel for the whole lot that has gone unsuitable for the Lakers could be grossly unfair, however as they march in direction of an early ending for this disastrous season, he’s primed to function the fall-guy. Rumors about his job safety have swirled for months, and in accordance with The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Bill Oram, he seemingly wants “a shocking playoff run” with a view to preserve his job. CBS Sports activities’ Invoice Reiter confirmed that report.

Such a run appears overwhelmingly unlikely. The Lakers, proper now, are simply attempting to carry off the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 9 seed within the Western Convention. Assuming they do not leap as much as No. 8—unlikely as they path the Clippers by 4.5 video games—they won’t solely must win two video games simply to succeed in the postseason, however they’d must face the top-seeded Phoenix Suns within the first spherical as soon as they get there. Until Chris Paul’s damage is extra extreme than it presently seems, the Lakers could be important underdogs in that matchup.

Ought to they lose in that sequence or earlier than, Vogel would seemingly be out of a job, ending one of many weirder teaching tenures in latest NBA reminiscence. Vogel was employed solely after the Lakers missed on Monty Williams and Ty Lue. He made essentially the most of his alternative and actually gained a championship, however the entrance workplace’s skepticism in his deserves by no means appears to have wavered.

He’s now being positioned to take the blame for his or her failures in placing an appropriate roster on the ground for him. Vogel hasn’t accomplished an ideal job this season, however other than Lue in Cleveland, no championship-winning coach has been fired by the staff they led to the promised land this century. Dumping Vogel could be a drastic step, however with few different avenues towards enchancment, it is one the Lakers have little selection however to make when this season involves an finish.