Lakers ‘hopeful’ LeBron James plays Wednesday vs. Rockets, will remain cautious with star’s sore knee

LeBron James has reached the stage of his career where his night-to-night health is not always going to be guaranteed. On Monday, he was held out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the San Antonio Spurs with what head coach Frank Vogel described as “significant” soreness in his left knee. It’s the same knee that forced James to miss five games earlier in the season due to swelling.

“With the heavy load that he’s carrying for us this year, we know that it’s always a possibility,” Vogel said of James being inactive for Monday’s game. “I think that’s why we continue to list him as questionable to see how it’s responding over the 48 hours between games. And this is just one of those days where it was significant enough to hold him out.”

At LeBron’s age (37), the Lakers know they have to be as cautious as possible.

“[James’] health takes precedence over any matchup, any individual one game, for sure,” Vogel said. That’s a wise stance. The Lakers know the alternative all too well. When an aging Kobe Bryant was forced to carry a depleted Lakers team to the finish line in 2013, he tore his Achilles and effectively ended his career. The Lakers cannot afford the same to happen to James. Even if this season is a lost cause, his health next year is paramount. Yet the Lakers are still optimistic that James can return relatively soon, perhaps Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.

“We’re hopeful that another day or two will get us back, get him back for the Houston game,” Vogel said. Even if James returns, it seems likely that he would miss at least one more game in the semi-near future. The Lakers have a back-to-back on Sunday (in Phoenix) and Monday (home against Toronto), and if James has a sore knee, the Lakers may not be able to play him in both.

That would be yet another obstacle for this Lakers team to overcome. At 28-36 the Lakers are just barely holding off the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. Their loss to San Antonio on Monday knotted the two teams up at 2-2 against one another this season, potentially granting the Spurs the tiebreaker depending on how the rest of the season goes. The Lakers still lead the Spurs by 3.5 games for a play-in spot, so they’re in a relatively strong position to at least remain a top 10 seed, but if James misses a meaningful amount of time, that security is going to slip away quickly.