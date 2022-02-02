Lakers interested in Paul Millsap as a buyout target; looking for a new home for Kent Bazemore, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers are hard at work trying to upgrade a roster that thus far hasn’t been able to lift them above .500, but with limited trade assets at their disposal, there is only so much they can do. Last season, they looked to the buyout market to add Andre Drummond and Ben McLemore as in-season reinforcements, and this season, they appear likely to take a similar approach. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, they are interested in Paul Millsap should he secure a buyout after the deadline.

Millsap is currently a member of the Brooklyn Nets, but they have been seeking a new home for him since he fell out of the rotation. He is averaging career-lows in virtually every major statistic, and his fit in Los Angeles would be questionable even if he were closer to his prime. The Lakers have largely shifted to small-ball lineups with either Anthony Davis or LeBron James at center. Perhaps Millsap could give them more size, but fellow veterans DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard have failed on that front. This is a roster built to maximize spacing around James, Davis and Russell Westbrook.

If the Lakers were going to pursue Millsap, they’d need to clear a roster spot. Fischer reports that the Lakers are seeking a new home for former starter Kent Bazemore to help them do just that. Reports have also suggested a willingness to move on from Jordan as well.

Fischer also reports that even if the Lakers are interested, Millsap is more likely bound for the Bulls. He worked with Chicago’s top executive, Arturas Karnisovas, when both were in Denver with the Nuggets. However, for the time being, Millsap remains with the Nets. They are still hoping they can find a trade for him, and until his situation is resolved, the Lakers will have to look elsewhere for upgrades.