Lakers’ LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to reach 10,000 points, rebounds, assists

PHOENIX — LeBron James created a statistical class all to himself Sunday, changing into the primary participant in league historical past to succeed in the 10,000 plateau in factors, rebounds and assists within the Los Angeles Lakers’ 140-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

“To now sit alone at a statistical class on this league that I’ve actually modeled my recreation after: having the ability to rating, rebound and help,” James stated after ending with 31 factors, 7 rebounds and 6 assists towards the Suns. “I sit alone at a stat is fairly like — I might say ‘cool,’ nevertheless it does not fairly make sense to me.”

James set the mark by passing the ball to Carmelo Anthony for a 3-pointer early within the second quarter, notching his second help of the sport and 10,000th of his profession.

“I get misplaced for phrases anytime issues like this are occurring to me due to the place I come from,” he stated. “I mechanically begin pondering to my hometown of Akron [Ohio] and my upbringing and the place I come from and the desires that I had of being on this league and taking part in on the highest degree.”

James now has 36,824 profession factors (third all-time), 10,004 assists (seventh) and 10,150 rebounds (39th). He’s in vary to go Karl Malone for No. 2 on the all-time scoring listing someday this week, if he continues to play on his sore left knee.

He walked out of Footprint Heart with the sport ball tucked underneath his proper arm, with the date of the sport and the stat milestone famous on the ball in black magic marker.

“My teammates congratulated me after the sport,” James stated. “My mother texted me, I consider at halftime, I noticed it after the sport.”

The accomplishment got here throughout a blowout loss in a shedding season, a disappointing wrinkle to the night time that James acknowledged.

“It is an honor to be part of this league and it doesn’t matter what’s happening this season, you attempt to take the victories that occur all through the course of a protracted marathon,” he stated. “And tonight is one which occurred not just for myself however for my household and mates.”