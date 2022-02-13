Lakers’ LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most points in regular season and playoffs combined

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has set countless records throughout his storied career, but few of them measure up to the one he got on Saturday night. During the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in the regular season and playoffs combined.

With just over seven minutes remaining in the third, LeBron took a pass from Anthony Davis, squared up and buried a 3-pointer from the wing to move to 44,152 total points.

“That’s pretty cool,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said prior to Saturday’s contest. “That’s incredible. Everything the guy has done throughout his career is just remarkable. That’s why I believe he’s the greatest to ever play, and I did not know of that potential milestone tonight, but hopefully he gets it. That would be really fun.”

Abdul-Jabbar is now second all-time with 44,149 combined points, but he does still have the official scoring record with 38,387 regular season points — at least for now. LeBron is also in reaching distance of that mark, and after that 3-pointer sits just 1,900 points behind the Hall of Famer.

If LeBron maintains his scoring average of 29.1 points, he would need just 65 games to pass Abdul-Jabbar. And even if he put up as little as 20 points per game, which would be the lowest mark of his career for an entire season, it would still only take him 95 games to get there.

In short, LeBron is going to become the league’s all-time leading scorer, it’s just a matter of when.