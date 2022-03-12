Lakers’ LeBron James scores 50 points in win over Wizards, takes over as NBA’s leading scorer this season

Final weekend, LeBron James put collectively considered one of his finest video games in years, scoring 56 factors in a nationwide TV showcase in opposition to the Golden State Warriors. The lights weren’t fairly as vibrant on Friday evening for the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the lowly Washington Wizards, however LeBron’s efficiency was simply as exceptional.

For the second time in seven days, LeBron hit the half-century mark, ending with 50 factors, seven rebounds and 6 assists on a extremely environment friendly 18 of 25 from the sector. Within the course of he led the Lakers to a a lot wanted win, 122-109. He additionally turned the primary participant in NBA historical past to have a number of 50-point video games after turning 35 years previous, and joined Michael Jordan as the one gamers with a number of 50-point video games in three completely different a long time.

With the Lakers trailing by seven factors at halftime, LeBron determined to take issues into his personal palms. Lower than a minute into the third quarter he went to the free throw line to shoot a technical free throw, and as soon as he noticed the ball go within the hoop he couldn’t miss. He scored 16 factors within the first six minutes of the second half, together with 12 straight for the Lakers at one level to provide them a 74-71 lead. They might not path the remainder of the best way.

The Wizards had no reply as LeBron poured in bucket after bucket, however the reality is that no participant or crew can guard him when he will get into the zone he was in in the course of the second half on Friday. It did not matter how shut the defenders had been, or the place he was on the ground, he merely wasn’t lacking.

LeBron’s shot chart vs. the Wizards

NBA.com/Stats



What are you even imagined to do with this?

Thanks to those two 50-point video games, LeBron is now averaging 29.7 factors per sport, which might give him his finest scoring season since 2010, when he was nonetheless in his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. What’s extra, he is now moved forward of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid for the league lead in scoring.

Rapidly he has an actual probability to win his first scoring title since 2008. If he manages to drag off that feat it might make him by far the oldest scoring champion in NBA historical past. The present document is held by Jordan, who gained the 1998 scoring title at 34 years previous.