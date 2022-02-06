Lakers’ LeBron James to return to action vs. Knicks after five game absence

After a five game absence due to swelling in his left knee, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will return to the team’s active lineup against the New York Knicks on Saturday night, the team announced. His status was in question heading into the evening, but James went through a warmup prior to the contest and determined that he felt good to go.

James’ return is obviously good news for a Lakers team that is substantially better when he is out on the floor. The Lakers lost four out of five games during James’ most recent absence, and they dropped down to ninth in the Western Conference standings as a result — probably not where they thought they’d be at this point in the season.

James has been hampered by injury issues this season, but when he’s been out on the floor he’s been fantastic. On the season, he’s averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 36.6 minutes per performance. His points per game average is the highest it’s been since the 2009-10 season.

After missing a few games, James might play a little less than he usually would against the Knicks, but he’ll likely still play a substantial amount. After all, the Lakers need every win that they can get at this point. Now that James is back, and Anthony Davis is also healthy, perhaps the Lakers will begin to ascend in the standings over the back end of the season.