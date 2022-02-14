Lakers’ LeBron James wants to hold joint parade with Dodgers and Rams to celebrate championships

The Los Angeles Rams are on top of the football world after winning Super Bowl LVI with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. In the process, the Rams became the third Los Angeles-based team in the past three years to win a championship.

With that in mind, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James wants all three Los Angeles teams to be able to have a joint parade and celebrate their titles from the past few seasons. In addition, James wants the festivities to end with a concert.

The Lakers won an NBA title in 2020, but did so within the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World. In addition, the Lakers never got a chance to celebrate properly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Dodgers also won the World Series in 2020 and brought a championship to Los Angeles.

James’ idea is certainly an intriguing one because the Dodgers and Lakers didn’t get to celebrate their titles with a championship parade like most teams get the chance to. However, the Rams also should get their moment in the sun and be the center of attention in Los Angeles.

If a joint parade did happen, it may not feel quite the same since both the Dodgers and Lakers have very different rosters than they did when they won their respective championships. Still, it would be one fun party for Los Angeles sports fans and James would likely be one of the focal points of such a celebration.