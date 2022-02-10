Lakers legend Magic Johnson ‘speechless’ after uninspiring loss to shorthanded Trail Blazers

Not even Hollywood’s best script writers could piece together the latest downward trending saga in Lakerland. And now, the biggest icon in franchise history is at a loss for words.

On Wednesday, the Lakers fell to 26-30 with a road loss to the Trail Blazers, who are in the process of gutting their roster ahead of the trade deadline. In response to arguably the most confounding loss of the Lakers’ season to date, franchise legend Magic Johnson took to Twitter to share his bewilderment.

“After the @Lakers loss to Portland tonight, I’m speechless,” the five-time champion penned. “No words can describe how I’m feeling.”

Johnson, who has become known for his Twitter presence over the past few years, is typically one to call it like he sees it – even when he calls it the way everyone already saw it. That he was rendered speechless by LA’s latest performance speaks volumes to the state of the franchise.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James were active, while Russell Westbrook, who many have tried to paint as the root of the Lakers’ issues, was not.

Despite having two of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players in action, LA lost to a Portland team that was led in scoring by an up-and-comer in Anfernee Simons while 2020 second-round pick CJ Elleby led the team in minutes. Keljin Blevens, an undrafted forward who entered Wednesday averaging 1.5 points in 11 games, outscored three Lakers starters.

Magic wasn’t the only disappointed Laker legend, either. His longtime teammate James Worthy, who now provides studio analysis for Lakers games on Spectrum SportsNet, sounded off postgame.

“Yeah, this is the lowest point of just about any season that I’ve ever seen as a Laker over the years,” Worthy said.

“I don’t have any words for it because we’ve used all our words up – we saw Milwaukee come in and we thought ‘OK, that’ll be a measuring game against a good team and we saw what happened.”

Worthy used the Lakers’ loss to the Bucks on Tuesday to set the table for his disappointment in the loss to the Blazers on Wednesday, adding that “against Portland, a team of professional players – but it was almost like they were playing against local YMCA pickup group of guys.”

James Worthy is lost for words. pic.twitter.com/rFW3J2JtHR — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) February 10, 2022

While Portland did have its fair share of talent take the floor in the game, Wednesday was viewed as a winnable contest for a Lakers team that is struggling to remain afloat in the Western Conference standings.

Now 3-7 over their last 10 games, the ninth-place Lakers are looking more and more like a team bound for the Play-In Tournament as they are five full games behind the sixth-place Nuggets.

The Lakers will look to be active at the trade deadline but as dire as the situation is in Los Angeles, it may be too late to save the season.

Things get no easier for the Lakers, who now travel to The Bay to take on the Warriors in front of a national audience Saturday night.