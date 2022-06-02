Lakers’ Top Needs in 2022 NBA Offseason | Bleacher Report

zero of three

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2022 NBA offseason with a scarcity of certain issues and an uncomfortable variety of query marks.

They’ve a tough thought of what to anticipate from LeBron James, although the 37-year-old is discovering it more and more troublesome to duck the damage bug. They know what Anthony Davis can present, however in addition they cannot be sure he’ll keep wholesome lengthy sufficient to do it.

That is concerning the extent of their inner data. If you happen to wished to say this roster wants somewhat of all the things, you would not be fallacious.

An train like this calls for specifics, although, so we have boiled down the summer time want listing to the next three areas.