Lakers vs. Bucks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 8 best bets from model on 65-36 run

The Los Angeles Lakers were without LeBron James (abdomen) when they visited the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this campaign, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and company took full advantage. Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 47 points on 18-of-23 shooting as Milwaukee posted a 109-102 victory on Nov. 17. James hopes to help the Lakers (26-28) earn a split of the season series when they host the Bucks (34-21) on Tuesday. The four-time NBA MVP returned from a five-game absence due to a knee injury to register a triple-double in Los Angeles’ 122-115 overtime win over New York on Saturday.

Tipoff at Crypto.com Arena is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 231. Before making any Lakers vs. Bucks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 65-36 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Bucks, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Bucks vs. Lakers:

Bucks vs. Lakers spread: Milwaukee -3.5

Bucks vs. Lakers over-under: 233 points

Bucks vs. Lakers money line: Milwaukee -170, Los Angeles +145

MIL: The Bucks are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as favorites

LAL: The Lakers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven home contests

Featured Game | Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern Conference in scoring as it is producing 112.7 points per contest and shooting 45.8 percent. The team has been sizzling on offense during its four-game road trip, setting a season high with 137 points in a victory at Portland on Saturday and matching it the following night en route to a win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks, who shot 54.5 percent from the floor on Sunday, are 17-0 this season when scoring at least 120 points and 10-0 when shooting 50 percent or better.

Bobby Portis was instrumental in the triumphs as he scored a season-best 30 points against the Trail Blazers and poured in 24 versus the Clippers. Prior to the weekend, the 26-year-old was limited to fewer than 23 points in 12 consecutive contests. Antetokounmpo, Portis and Jrue Holiday recorded double-doubles on Sunday while Pat Connaughton had 18 points as he was 6-for-9 from 3-point range.

Why the Lakers can cover

James gave the Lakers exactly what they needed in his return on Saturday, recording 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to help lift the team to victory after it had lost four of its previous five games. It was the fourth triple-double of the season and 103rd career by the 37-year-old, who is four behind Jason Kidd for fourth place on the all-time list. James has scored at least 29 points in five consecutive contests and is averaging 30.5 points over his last 11 outings.

Malik Monk poured in 29 points, including 18 in the third quarter, and Anthony Davis notched 28 and 17 boards for his 17th double-double this campaign. They helped the Lakers overcome a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, which was the team’s largest comeback since it rallied from 21 down at Denver in 2015. The 28-year-old Davis has posted 27 or more points in five straight contests and grabbed at least 12 boards in four of those outings.

How to make Bucks vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning under on the total, projecting 222 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.