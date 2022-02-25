Lakers vs. Clippers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 25 best bets from model on 69-41 run

The groups from Los Angeles will attempt to return from the All-Star break on a successful observe when the Lakers and Clippers collide in a key Western Convention sport on Friday at Crypto.com Area in L.A. The Clippers (30-31) sit in eighth place within the West standings, 1½ video games forward of the ninth-place Lakers (27-31). Each groups must make a second half push with a view to keep away from the four-team play-in event. The Lakers entered the All-Star break on a protracted drought, having gone 6-12 of their final 18 video games. In the meantime the Clippers have received three of their final 4. LeBron James (knee) is listed as questionable, whereas Anthony Davis (ankle) is out for the Lakers. The Clippers stay with out Paul George (elbow), Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Norman Powell (foot).

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Lakers as one-point favorites within the newest Lakers vs. Clippers odds, whereas the over-under is 223. Earlier than making any Clippers vs. Lakers picks or NBA predictions, you need to see what SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model has to say.

Lakers vs. Clippers unfold: Lakers -1

Lakers vs. Clippers over-under: 223 factors

Lakers vs. Clippers cash line: Lakers -115, Clippers -105

LAL: LeBron James ranks third within the NBA in scoring (29.1 factors per sport)

LAC: The Clippers rank fourth within the league in 3-point share (36.3)

Featured Recreation | Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Why the Lakers can cowl

James, assuming he is capable of play, continues to be essentially the most proficient participant on the ground. The 37-year-old future Corridor of Famer is averaging 29.1 factors per sport, which ranks third within the NBA, behind solely Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. James is also averaging 6.5 assists per sport (16th within the league) and seven.9 rebounds (33rd).

As well as, the Lakers face one of many least environment friendly offensive groups within the NBA. The Clippers common simply 107.6 factors per 100 possessions, which ranks 26th within the league. The Clippers are also one of many worst rebounding groups within the NBA, rating 27th in rebound share (48.5).

Why the Clippers can cowl

The Clippers have dominated the current sequence in opposition to their rivals. The Clippers have received the final 5 conferences between the groups and have not misplaced to the Lakers since March 2020. The streak contains two Clippers victories this season, with the newest being a 111-110 win on Feb. 3.

As well as, the Clippers face a Lakers squad that has been struggling mightily. LeBron & Co. have gone 6-12 of their final 18 video games, dropping from the sixth seed within the West to the ninth. Level guard Russell Westbrook, particularly, has struggled, averaging simply 15.9 factors a sport throughout that stretch.

Easy methods to make Lakers vs. Clippers picks

