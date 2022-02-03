Lakers vs. Clippers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 3 best bets from model on 62-32 run

The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers square off on Thursday in the national spotlight. The contest will mark the second of four scheduled games between the rival clubs this season, and their shared home of Crypto.com Arena will host the proceedings, with the Clippers designated as the home team. The Lakers (25-27) enter on the second night of a back-to-back, and they’ve been without LeBron James (knee) since Jan. 25. His return date is uncertain. The Clippers, entering with a 26-27 record this season, list Ivica Zubac (calf) as questionable, while Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (elbow) remain out.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Clippers as 3.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220 in the latest Lakers vs. Clippers odds. Before making any Clippers vs. Lakers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

Lakers vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -3.5

Lakers vs. Clippers over-under: 220 points

Lakers vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -160, Lakers +140

LAL: The Lakers are 4-2 against the spread with no rest

LAC: The Clippers are 12-15 against the spread in home games

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers have strengths on offense, including a top-five mark in fast-break points. Los Angeles is also in the top 10 of the NBA in points in the paint, and the Lakers are above the league average in field-goal percentage, 2-point percentage and free-throw creation. On defense, the Lakers are above-average in preventing 3-pointers, with top-10 marks in turnover creation, steals per game and blocked shots per game.

This is also a favorable matchup for the Lakers on the defensive end, with the Clippers struggling on offense. The Clippers are No. 26 in the NBA in offensive efficiency, illustrating overall shortcomings, and they are also No. 27 in offensive rebound rate, last in second-chance points and No. 27 in points in the paint. The Clippers are also in the bottom 10 of the NBA in field-goal percentage, 2-point percentage and turnover rate on the offensive side.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers rank highly in several categories on both sides of the floor, and the Lakers struggle in high-profile areas. The Clippers are No. 6 in the NBA in defensive efficiency, with top-eight marks in field-goal percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed and free-throw attempts allowed. The Clippers are also above-average in turnover creation, steals per game and assists allowed. The Lakers slip into the bottom 10 of the NBA in offensive efficiency, offensive rebounding, second-chance points per game and turnovers.

On the other end, the Clippers shoot well from the perimeter, including top-10 rankings in 3-point accuracy (35.8 percent) and free- throw accuracy (79.0 percent). The Lakers are in the bottom five of the NBA in four key categories on defense, ranking No. 28 in free- throw prevention, No. 29 in assist prevention, No. 26 in fast-break points allowed and No. 27 in points allowed in the paint.

