Lakers vs. Clippers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 3 best bets from model on 71-44 run

The Los Angeles Clippers aim for their fifth consecutive victory as they conclude their four-game season series against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. The Clippers (33-31), who have won six straight meetings with the Lakers — including all three this season, are coming off a 113-100 triumph at Houston on Tuesday. The Lakers (27-34) dropped a 109-104 decision against Dallas two days ago, their third consecutive defeat and sixth in seven contests. They remain without Anthony Davis (ankle), while Paul George (elbow) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) are still sidelined indefinitely for the Clippers.

Lakers vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -2.5

Lakers vs. Clippers over-under: 220.5 points

Lakers vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -145, Lakers +125

LAC: The Clippers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games

LAL: The Lakers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven meetings with the Clippers

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers’ four-game winning streak consists of three victories against the Rockets and a 105-102 triumph over the Lakers last Friday. They have had four different leading scorers during the run, with Terance Mann holding the distinction in the win over the Lakers with 19 points. The 25-year-old shooting guard also grabbed 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season and first since Dec. 31 versus Toronto.

Only nine players saw action in that meeting with the Lakers, but seven scored in double figures — including all four that came off the bench. Ivica Zubac topped the Clippers on Tuesday with 22 points and also had 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double in five games and 17th this season. It was only the second 20-point performance of the campaign by the 24-year-old Croatian center, who scored a season-high 32 in an overtime loss at Denver in January.

Why the Lakers can cover

Despite the team’s current struggles, LeBron James continues to produce, and the Lakers will need him on the court if they want to end their losing streaks. The four-time NBA MVP, who is questionable with a knee ailment, ranks third in the league with an average of 28.9 points. James is coming off his 17th double-double of the campaign as he scored 26 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in Tuesday’s 109-104 loss to Dallas.

The 37-year-old James hasn’t been held under 20 points since Dec. 17, when he recorded 18 at Minnesota. Veteran power forward Carmelo Anthony came up with one of his better offensive efforts of the season in the setback against the Mavericks, scoring 20 points off the bench. The 10-time All-Star is averaging 13.6 points and reached the 20-point mark for just the fifth time since Nov. 8.

