Lakers vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds, start time: 2023 NBA playoff picks, Game 6 bets from model on 71-38 run

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Memphis (*6*) on Friday evening in a an important matchup that would probably clinch the collection within the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
The (*6*) entered the playoff season as the second one seed however have struggled on the street, with a file of 16-25. Meanwhile, the Lakers secured the 7th seed and posted a file of 23-18 on the Crypto.com Arena.
This collection has observed Los Angeles win each house video games up to now. The (*6*) will likely be with out two avid gamers, Steven Adams (knee) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles), whilst Luke Kennard (shoulder) is in doubt for the Lakers.
The sport will tip-off at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 5-point favourite in the most recent (*6*) vs. Lakers odds. The over/below for general issues is 220.5.
Before striking any bets on this sport, you will have to see the predictions and making a bet recommendation from the confirmed laptop model at SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates each NBA sport 10,000 instances and has produced income of over $10,000 for $100 avid gamers via top-rated NBA selections within the closing 4 years.
The model has been doing smartly this season as smartly, with a present file of 71-38 on all top-rated NBA selections. It has now set its points of interest on the Lakers vs. (*6*) sport and is able with its selections and NBA playoff predictions.
If you wish to have to peer which workforce has the most efficient odds of successful, head to SportsLine now to peer the model’s selections. Here are one of the crucial making a bet strains and NBA odds for the (*6*) vs. Lakers fit:
- Lakers vs. (*6*): Lakers -5
- Lakers vs. (*6*) over/below: 220.5 issues
- Lakers vs. (*6*) cash line: (*6*) +175, Lakers -210
The Lakers are 5-1 ATS of their closing six video games following some degree unfold loss, whilst the (*6*) are 10-4-1 ATS of their closing 15 Friday video games.
Why the Lakers would possibly quilt
The Lakers have a powerful participant in guard Austin Reaves, who’s a talented and agile playmaker within the backcourt. Reaves can smash down defenses and get into the mid-range space ceaselessly, due to his protected ball dealing with. He is lately 3rd on the workforce in each scoring (17.6) and assists (4.4) and has a 40% capturing reasonable from downtown on this collection. He contributed 17 issues, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists within the closing sport.
Another key participant for the Lakers is ahead Rui Hachimura, who supplies an actual set off the bench. Hachimura loves to push the pace and is difficult to forestall when he’s attacking downhill along with his dependable jumper, which makes him a risk in any respect 3 ranges. He has logged 16.2 issues and four.8 rebounds consistent with sport within the playoffs and scored 16 issues, grabbed 5 forums, and knocked down two 3-pointers in Game 3.
Why the (*6*) would possibly quilt
For the (*6*), guard Ja Morant is a fearless playmaker who makes use of his jumping talent to jump to the rim and take in touch within the lane. He has been main the workforce in issues (28.2), assists (7.2), and steals (1.5) this season. In the former sport, he had 31 issues, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, and scored 30-plus issues in two of his closing 3 video games.
Guard Desmond Bane is any other efficient scorer for the (*6*), with a competent perimeter jumper and handles that let him to assault the lane off the dribble or as a catch-and-shoot risk. Bane has been averaging 25.2 issues and 6.2 rebounds consistent with sport and lately dropped 30-plus issues in back-to-back video games. He racked up 33 issues, 10 rebounds, and 4 3-pointers in Game 5.
If you might be involved in making selections on this sport, SportsLine’s projection model means that the overall issues will likely be over 221. Additionally, one facet of the unfold is prone to hit in nearly 60% of simulations. Head to SportsLine now to peer which facet the model advises you to make a choice.