Lakers vs. Jazz: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Through 3 Quarters
The Utah Jazz are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they’ve been expecting. Either team is in a position to win, but they lead against the Los Angeles Lakers 79-74.
Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has taken over for the Jazz, currently boasting 33 points (42% of their total). Los Angeles has been relying on small forward LeBron James, who has 21 points and four assists along with five rebounds, and power forward Anthony Davis, who has 17 points in addition to two blocks.
the Lakers have lost 72% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up
Who’s Playing
Utah @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Utah 36-21; Los Angeles 26-31
What to Know
The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. Utah should still be feeling good after a victory, while Los Angeles will be looking to right the ship.
Everything came up roses for the Jazz at home against the Houston Rockets on Monday as the squad secured a 135-101 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 78-53. Utah’s shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 30 points, seven assists and six boards.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 117-115 to the Golden State Warriors. Small forward LeBron James (26 points) was the top scorer for Los Angeles.
The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Utah’s victory brought them up to 36-21 while the Lakers’ defeat pulled them down to 26-31. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Utah enters the matchup with 114 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, Los Angeles is stumbling into the contest with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 112.6 on average. They might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.22
Odds
The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Utah have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Los Angeles.
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- LeBron James: Game-Time Decision (Knee)
- Anthony Davis: Game-Time Decision (Wrist)
- Carmelo Anthony: Out (Hamstring)
- Avery Bradley: Out (Knee)
- Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)
Injury Report for Utah
- Xavier Sneed: Out (Ankle)
- Rudy Gay: Out (Knee)
