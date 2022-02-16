Lakers vs. Jazz prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 16 best bets from model on 67-39 run

The Utah Jazz will try to stay on a hot streak on Wednesday night when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers for a Western Conference battle at Crypto.com Arena. The Jazz (36-21) have won six straight games, while the Lakers (26-32) have won just twice in their past nine. Utah dismantled the Hawks on Monday night in a 135-101 victory behind 30 points from Donovan Mitchell. LeBron James had 26 points and 15 rebounds for the Lakers on Saturday, but the Lakers were edged 117-115 by the Warriors.

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Utah is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Jazz vs. Lakers odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 226. Before you make any Lakers vs. Jazz picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 67-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Lakers, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Lakers vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Lakers spread: Utah -4.5

Jazz vs. Lakers over-under: 226 points

Jazz vs. Lakers money line: Utah -190, Los Angeles +160

UTAH: Utah is 87-66-1 ATS as a road favorite under coach Quin Snyder (since 2014)

LAL: The Lakers are 71-70-2 ATS in conference games since Frank Vogel’s hiring in 2019

Featured Game | Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

Why the Jazz can cover



Utah has the NBA’s top scoring offense (114 points per game) and has covered the spread in five straight. Four Jazz players score at least 15 points per game, led by Mitchell at 25.5. He made five of nine 3-point attempts and had seven assists against the Hawks on Monday. He and Bojan Bogdanovic (17.9 points) lead one of the NBA’s top shooting offenses, which shoots 47.3 percent (third in NBA) and 36.1 from 3-point range (sixth).

The Jazz are 13-12-1 against the spread in road games this season, and they have a clear advantage on the boards. Rudy Gobert is second in the NBA at 14.9 rebounds per game and adds 15.9 points. Utah averages 46.2 boards per game, while the Lakers allow opponents 47.2 (fourth-worst in NBA) and were outrebounded 50-48 against a smaller Warriors squad Saturday.

Why the Lakers can cover

Utah has covered the spread in just two of the past nine meetings, and Los Angeles has won two of the past three. That includes a 101-95 victory in January, when it held Mitchell and Bogdanovich to a combined 0-for-9 from 3-point range. James scored 25 and was one of five Lakers in double figures. James has returned from the knee injury that has hampered him, and is likely to all season, and has scored at least 25 in 22 straight games. He is the top scorer at 29 points per game and averages just shy of eight rebounds.

James and Anthony Davis are always a potent combination, and Davis relishes his meetings with Gobert. The Lakers star hasn’t faced his Utah counterpart since August 2020, but he had 42 points and 12 rebounds in that 116-108 Lakers win. Davis averages 23 points and 9.9 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook scores 18.9 points per game and chips in 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

How to make Jazz vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning under on the total, projecting 219 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.