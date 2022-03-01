Lakers vs. Mavericks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 1 best bets from model on 71-44 run

The Dallas Mavericks were mediocre on the road this season prior to their current five-game trip, splitting their first 26 contests away from home. But they’ve enjoyed success on the trek as they improved to 3-1 with Sunday’s 107-101 triumph at Golden State. The Mavs (36-25) attempt to conclude the excursion with another victory when they visit the struggling Los Angeles Lakers (27-33) on Tuesday. Los Angeles is coming off its fifth loss in six contests, a 123-95 home setback against New Orleans on Sunday. LeBron James (knee) is listed as questionable, while Anthony Davis (ankle) is out.

Tipoff at Crypto.com Arena is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 216.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Mavericks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 71-44 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Mavs, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavs vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -5.5

Lakers vs. Mavericks over-under: 216.5 points

Lakers vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -210, Los Angeles +175

DAL: The Mavericks are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games following an ATS win

LAL: The Lakers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 contests following a straight-up loss

Featured Game | Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas made a tremendous comeback at Golden State as it trailed by 21 points in the third quarter and entered the fourth down by 14 before outscoring the Warriors 33-13 over the final 12 minutes. It was the seventh win in nine games for the Mavs, who have averaged 109.2 points during that stretch. Luka Doncic recorded his 32nd double-double of the season in the triumph, scoring 34 points while grabbing 11 rebounds.

The 23-year-old point guard is tied for sixth in the NBA in scoring with an average of 27.6 points and has poured in at least 30 in nine of his last 12 contests. After a slow start with his new team, Spencer Dinwiddie has turned it up in his last two outings. The 28-year-old point guard, who was acquired from Washington at the trade deadline, has scored 44 points on 18-of-26 shooting in those contests after recording a total of 12 points over his first two games with Dallas.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles is struggling but never can be counted out as long as James is on the court, which he likely will be on Tuesday despite the injury designation. The four-time NBA MVP is third in the league with an average of 29 points and also leads Los Angeles with 7.9 rebounds per game. James scored a team-high 32 points against the Pelicans on Sunday and hasn’t been held under 20 since Dec. 17, when he recorded 18 at Minnesota.

James joined elite company with his effort versus New Orleans as he became the third player in NBA history (Michael Jordan – 562, Wilt Chamberlain – 515) with 500 career 30-point performances. Russell Westbrook had 16 points against the Pelicans, reaching double figures for the fifth consecutive game. The 33-year-old point guard ranks third on the Lakers with an average of 18.2 points.

How to make Mavericks vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning over on the total, projecting 219 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hit over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Mavs? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.