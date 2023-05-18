Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2 picks, best bets: Denver keeps rolling in a high-scoring affair

With the NBA playoffs in complete swing, the basketball having a bet marketplace is heating up, and CBS Sports is right here to supply day by day choices during the postseason. Sam Quinn will give a minimum of one select for each recreation main as much as the NBA Finals. All strains are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Featured Game | Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers (*2*)

There could also be an overreaction to the Lakers’ comeback in the fourth quarter. While it labored to position Rui Hachimura on Nikola Jokic and make allowance Anthony Davis as the principle help-defender, Denver can reply to that with time to devise. All they wish to do is contain Aaron Gordon as a screener, as Golden State did with whoever Davis guarded. The first part used to be one-sided, however a degree of steadiness must now be reached. The Nuggets are a fairly higher staff and stay a viable favourite at house. The Pick: Nuggets -5.5

Game 1 noticed a degree of scoring that used to be strange, and the whole ended up being 258 issues, which is staggering bearing in mind the Lakers and Nuggets are each low-volume 3-point capturing groups. However, this sequence has too many assets of straightforward offense to be expecting that scoring to dip an excessive amount of. LeBron James can all the time hunt Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis has a bonus over each Nugget that tries to protect him, and the Lakers all the time play with a minimum of one susceptible defender. Expect the issues to stay rolling in right here. The Pick: Over 227

Michael Malone commented on how successfully and particularly the Nuggets centered D’Angelo Russell. “I felt we did a great job on D’Angelo Russell — so great that he wasn’t even in the game much in the second half,” Malone mentioned after Game 1. This may well be a matchup that Russell is not well-suited for. Expect Rui Hachimura to pick out up extra mins and for the Lakers to depend on Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder as their number one guards. This must result in extra low-scoring outputs for Russell. The Pick: Russell Under 13.5 Points