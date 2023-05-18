Lakers vs. Nuggets prediction, pick, odds for Game 2: Tip time, TV channel, live stream, watch playoffs online

The Denver Nuggets simply will have run away with Game 1 of the Western Conference finals once they constructed an 18-point halftime lead. The Los Angeles Lakers had different plans. A livid fourth-quarter comeback introduced them inside of 3 issues, however the Lakers could not rather recover from the hump. Now Denver leads the collection 1-0, however the Lakers proved that they’re going to no longer cross down with no struggle.

This collection will probably be aggressive, and that simply makes the accumulation to Thursday’s Game 2 the entire extra thrilling. Here’s how you’ll be able to music in because the Lakers attempt to even the collection at one recreation apiece.

Lakers at Nuggets – Game 2

Date: Thursday, May 18 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 18 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Ball Arena — Denver

Ball Arena — Denver TV channel: ESPN | Live move : fubo (try for free)

ESPN | : fubo (try for free) Odds: Nuggets -5.5; O/U 226.5 (by way of Caesar’s Sportsbook)

Storylines

Lakers: The Lakers began Game 1 small, with Dennis Schroder becoming a member of Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell within the opening 5 as he did to finish the Warriors collection. That lineup were given destroyed, and the Lakers discovered good fortune with Rui Hachimura enjoying within the last lineup and protecting Nikola Jokic. Will Darvin Ham cross to that glance immediately in Game 2? Or will he carry Hachimura off of the bench and tinker with any other strategies of slowing Jokic?

Nuggets: Denver’s offense was once superb in Game 1. Its protection? Not such a lot. The Lakers performed bully ball all evening towards the weaker Nuggets defenders. Anthony Davis scored 40 issues. LeBron James had 26 in large part through switch-hunting Jamal Murray. Even Hachimura were given in at the a laugh. The Lakers are larger and more potent than the Nuggets in lots of spots, and they’re way more reliant on offense close to the rim. So how do the Nuggets alter? Can they in finding tactics to stay the Lakers from dominating their mismatches?

Prediction

The Nuggets are actually 7-0 at house this postseason and 41-7 in Denver total. Yes, the Lakers closed the space past due in Game 1, however in addition they confirmed Denver a few of their perfect changes within the procedure. Now the Nuggets will probably be ready for the Hachimura matchup on Jokic, and they’re going to have plans to restrict what James can do as a switch-hunter offensively. Denver has been the most productive group within the Western Conference all season, and till any person beats them of their development, they should be liked in all house video games. The Pick: Nuggets -5.5