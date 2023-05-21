Lakers vs. Nuggets prediction, pick, odds: Game 4 tip time, TV channel, live stream, watch NBA playoffs online

The Denver Nuggets are just one sport clear of the primary commute to the NBA Finals in franchise historical past. After dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, the Nuggets now have a 3-0 lead within the sequence and an opportunity to brush the similar workforce that knocked them out of this spherical 3 postseasons in the past.

But doing so will probably be no simple process. The Lakers have misplaced simply as soon as on their house flooring this postseason—to the Nuggets in Game 3—and now have a plus-105 point-differential of their house development. LeBron James and the Lakers may not move down and not using a struggle. Here’s how you’ll music in because the Nuggets attempt to ship them house for the summer season.

Lakers at Nuggets – Game 4

Date: Monday, May 22 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, May 22 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles

Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles TV channel: ESPN | Live circulation : fubo (check out totally free)

ESPN | : fubo (check out totally free) Odds: Lakers -3.5; O/U 224.5 (by the use of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Game | Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

Storylines

Lakers: The Lakers have change into virtually completely reliant on 4 avid gamers: James, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves. That team is liable for slightly below 82% of all Laker issues on this sequence, and no different Laker has reliably contributed on protection except Jarred Vanderbilt. If the Lakers are going to mount any kind of significant comeback effort, it begins with a few position avid gamers easing the force in this core.

Nuggets: Jamal Murray is averaging a scorching-hot 35 issues in keeping with sport on this sequence, and that raises a captivating query: may he beat out his extra well-known teammate, Nikola Jokic, for the Western Conference finals MVP trophy? It can be fairly ironic given Jokic’s status as a two-time NBA MVP, and Jokic may simply clutch the Finals MVP trophy subsequent spherical in reaction, however it is great to peer a distinct Nugget thrive at the greatest degree.

Prediction

The Nuggets will ultimately win this sequence. Teams that construct a 3-0 lead have a 149-0 general document within the postseason. But the Lakers may not make it simple for them. Expect the Lakers to win a hard-fought Game 4 and a minimum of ship this sequence again to Denver for yet another sport. The Pick: Lakers -3.5