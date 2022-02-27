Lakers vs. Pelicans prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 27 best bets from model on 69-41 run

The New Orleans Pelicans (24-36) and the Los Angeles Lakers (27-32) are set to square off on Sunday evening. Both squads are looking to kickstart their second-half push. The Lakers enter Sunday’s showdown having lost four of their last five games, while New Orleans has lost four of its last six.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Lakers as 1.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223 in the latest Lakers vs. Pelicans odds. Before you make any Pelicans vs. Lakers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

Pelicans vs. Lakers spread: Los Angeles -1.5

Pelicans vs. Lakers over-under: 223 points

Pelicans vs. Lakers money line: Los Angeles -120, New Orleans +100

LAL: The Lakers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS loss

NO: The Pelicans are 7-0 ATS in their last seven road games

Featured Game | Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Why the Lakers can cover



Forward LeBron James is still one the best players in the league in his 19th season. James is third in the NBA in scoring at 28.9 points per game, to go along with eight rebounds and 6.4 assists. The four-time NBA champion is a consistent stud on both sides of the floor. He is shooting 52 percent from the field and 35 percent from downtown. James had a 23-game stretch in which he scored at least 25 points this season.

The four-time MVP also knows how to find open looks for his teammates. James has dished out at least eight assists in 12 games thus far. The 18-time NBA All-Star was all over the floor in the Feb. 5 overtime win against the New York Knicks, recording 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Plus, the Lakers are 5-0 in their last five home games against the Pelicans.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Forward Brandon Ingram is a constant playmaker for New Orleans. He is first in scoring (22.2) and assists (5.4). The Duke product is a three-level scorer who can also find the open man. The 2016 second overall pick has logged at least 26 points in four of his last 10 games. In his last outing, Ingram finished with 28 points, five rebounds, and seven assists.

It didn’t take long for guard CJ McCollum to get used to his new home in New Orleans. McCollum has scored at least 30 points in four of his last five games. The Lehigh product is a smooth operator with the ball in his hands and he can score from anywhere on the floor. On Feb. 17 against the Dallas Mavericks, McCollum had 38 points, five assists, and shot 7-for-10 from 3-point land.

How to make Pelicans vs. Lakers picks

