Lakers vs. Spurs prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 7 best bets from model on 71-44 run

The Los Angeles Lakers aim to build on an important win when they visit the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The Lakers knocked off the Golden State Warriors in a prime-time tilt on Saturday, improving to 28-35 this season. The Spurs are 24-40 and looking to stop a four-game losing skid, with head coach Gregg Popovich seeking a victory that would tie him for the all-time career record for coaching wins. Devin Vassell (groin) and Keita Bates-Diop (back) are listed as questionable, and Dejounte Murray (calf) has been cleared and will be available for San Antonio. Anthony Davis (foot) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) are out for Los Angeles, with LeBron James (knee) listed as questionable.

Caesars Sportsbook lists San Antonio as a two-point home favorite fro this 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 232.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Spurs odds.

Lakers vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -2

Lakers vs. Spurs over-under: 232.5 points

Lakers vs. Spurs money line: Spurs -130, Lakers +110

LAL: The Lakers are 14-25 against the spread in conference games

SAS: The Spurs are 20-15-1 against the spread in conference games

Featured Game | San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Why the Lakers can cover



The Lakers have a couple of clear edges on defense. Los Angeles creates havoc on a regular basis, forcing 14.5 turnovers per game. The Lakers are also in the top eight of the NBA in steals per game (8.0) and in the top five of the NBA in blocks per game (5.7). San Antonio attempts the fewest free throws (19.0 per game) in the NBA this season, and the Spurs are also in the bottom five of the league in free-throw accuracy.

On offense, the Lakers rely on strong shooting inside the 3-point arc, with Los Angeles converting 54.0 percent of 2-point attempts. That leads to an above-average field goal percentage of 46.5 percent, and the Lakers are in the top 10 of the NBA in free-throw attempts, averaging 22.2 per game. The Spurs are in the bottom quartile of the NBA in field-goal percentage allowed (46.8 percent) and defensive rebound rate (71.1 percent) this season.

Why the Spurs can cover

The Spurs bring tangible strengths to the table, but Popovich’s team should also benefit from the shortcomings of the Lakers. Los Angeles is just 7-16 in the last 23 games, with opponents out-scoring the Lakers by 4.7 points per 100 possessions over that sample. Los Angeles ranks in the bottom 10 of the NBA in both offensive and defensive rating over the last two months, and the Lakers are in the bottom five in overall rebounding.

From there, the Lakers are No. 27 in the NBA in turnover rate for the full season, and Los Angeles is No. 29 in free-throw accuracy. On defense, the Lakers are No. 26 in assists allowed and No. 27 in free-throw attempts allowed. With San Antonio leading the NBA in assists and posting top-five marks in field-goal percentage and ball security, there is every reason to project the Spurs to find offensive success against the Lakers.

