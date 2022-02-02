Lakers vs. Trail Blazers odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 2 predictions from proven computer model

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are 24-27 overall and 15-12 at home, while Portland is 21-30 overall and 7-17 on the road. Los Angeles is coming off a six-game road trip that lasted 10 days.

Los Angeles is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 222.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers spread: Lakers -3.5

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers over-under: 222 points

Featured Game | Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, falling 129-121. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Malik Monk, who shot 8-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 33 points and 10 rebounds. The Lakers finished their six-game road trip with a 2-4 record.

Star forward Anthony Davis returned from a knee injury, but LeBron James is now out with a knee injury of his own. The star duo has only played together once since Dec. 19, which came in a 106-96 win at Brooklyn on Jan. 25. Los Angeles has won four of its last five home games against Portland.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Portland is on a two-game losing streak and has dropped four of its last five games. The Trail Blazers are dealing with injury issues as well, with star guard Damian Lillard sidelined after abdominal surgery. Center Cody Zeller and forward Larry Nance Jr. are both out with knee injuries.

Shooting guard CJ McCollum is the team’s current scoring leader, averaging 20.8 points per game. Norman Powell is scoring 18.4 points, while Anfernee Simons is adding 15.6 points. The Trail Blazers have only covered the spread five times in their last 20 games against a Western Conference opponent.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Lakers picks

