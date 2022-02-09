Lakers vs. Trail Blazers odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 9 predictions from proven computer model

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 21-34 overall and 14-16 at home, while Los Angeles is 26-29 overall and 9-16 on the road. The Trail Blazers are suddenly in a rebuild after trading star guard CJ McCollum on Tuesday.

Los Angeles is favored by 9.5-points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Lakers vs. Trail Blazers picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers spread: Trail Blazers +9.5

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers over-under: 223.5 points

Featured Game | Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Portland is now on a six-game losing streak following its 113-95 loss to Orlando on Tuesday. The Trail Blazers are officially in rebuilding mode after trading McCollum on Tuesday, which came four days after they dealt Norman Powell and Robert Covington. McCollum was the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 20.5 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are already missing leading scorer Damian Lillard, who is sidelined indefinitely due to an abdominal injury. Justise Winslow made his first start for Portland on Tuesday after being acquired from the Clippers on Friday, scoring 12 points. Keon Johnson and Eric Bledsoe were both acquired from the Clippers as well, but they have not played for Portland yet.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles has not been able to find the level of consistency that it is looking for, as it has failed to win consecutive games since Jan. 7. The Lakers knocked off New York in overtime on Saturday, but they came up short in a 131-116 final against Milwaukee on Tuesday night. They do not have much margin for error, as they are sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference standings.

LeBron James leads Los Angeles with 29.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. Anthony Davis is averaging a double-double with 23.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest, while Russell Westbrook is adding 18.3 points. The Lakers have covered the spread in six of their last seven trips to Portland.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Lakers picks

