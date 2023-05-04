Lakers vs. Warriors playoff tickets: Prices for Game 3 most expensive since Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game

The Los Angeles Lakers have at all times been some of the most common groups within the NBA. However, the approaching playoff sequence in opposition to the Golden State Warriors has taken issues to the following stage. Prices for tickets on the Chase Center in San Francisco are top, however they can not evaluate to the price of tickets for Game 3 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The showdown between LeBron James and Steph Curry has brought about lovers to pay astronomical quantities of cash, making this sequence some of the most star-studded second-round suits in NBA historical past. According to Vivid Seats, Game 3 has a median price ticket value of $873. This is the best moderate value of a bought Lakers price ticket since Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game. Bryant’s finale in opposition to the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016 had a median value of $937, and he memorably scored 60 issues and hit the game-winning shot.

The value for Game 3 surpasses the price ticket value for 2021’s Christmas Day game in opposition to Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, in addition to the game that featured Bryant’s jersey retirement in 2017, which additionally took place to be in opposition to the Warriors.

Fans who’ve bought tickets for Saturday’s game in Los Angeles are hoping for a historical night time, and the Lakers are giving them self belief. The moderate indexed value for Game 3 on Vivid Seats rose by means of 20 p.c in a single day following the Lakers’ 117-112 Game 1 street win.

The present price ticket costs handiest upload to the Lakers-Warriors sequence’ buzz. If Game 1 is any indication, it might surpass expectancies.

Here’s a have a look at the most expensive tickets of the NBA’s moment around to this point.

May 6 GSW at LAL G3 $873 May 8 GSW at LAL G4 $805 May 4 LAL at GSW G2 $702 May 10 MIA at NYK G5 $603 May 8 NYK at MIA G4 $369

As proven within the desk, the fee for Game 4 isn’t some distance at the back of Game 3. These costs may just leap if the Lakers win Thursday’s Game 2, expanding the chance that Game 4 will be the final win of an L.A. sweep.