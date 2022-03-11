Lakers vs. Wizards odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Mar. 11 prediction from proven computer model

The Los Angeles Lakers are actually in peril of lacking the Western Convention play-in match except they determine learn how to begin profitable, they usually proceed their seek for solutions on Friday evening in opposition to the Washington Wizards. Tip off from Crypto.com Enviornment is about for 10:30 p.m. ET, the place the Lakers are 19-16 at residence this season. Washington is 12-18 on the highway, and misplaced its final sport there on Wednesday in opposition to the Clippers.

Los Angeles is favored by 4 factors within the newest Lakers vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is about at 228.5.

Lakers vs. Wizards unfold: Lakers -4

Lakers vs. Wizards over-under: 228.5 factors

Featured Sport | Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards

What you could know concerning the Lakers

The Lakers’ nightmare following the All-Star break continued on Wednesday with one other loss to the lowly Houston Rockets, 139-130. Los Angeles’ solely win because the break got here final Saturday in opposition to Golden State, and it took a 56-point efficiency from LeBron James to get it. James had 23 factors, 14 rebounds and 12 assists on Wednesday, but it surely wasn’t sufficient. Embattled star Russell Westbrook had considered one of his higher nights, and scored 30 factors and 6 assists along with eight boards.

The Lakers are nonetheless one other week out from re-evaluating Anthony Davis’ progress from a sprain to his proper foot. Los Angeles is simply 1-7 since his damage, though issues weren’t going a lot better when he was wholesome, because it was simply 4-7 following his return from a knee damage that stored him out for 16 video games earlier this season. James (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday, as is Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle).

What you could know concerning the Wizards

Washington was inside hanging distance however could not shut the hole on Wednesday and misplaced 115-109 to the Los Angeles Clippers. The frontcourt trio of Kristaps Porzingis (19 factors), Rui Hachimura (18 factors), and Kyle Kuzma (17 factors) made up the highest scorers for Washington within the loss. Towards the Lakers, the Wizards will play the primary sport of a back-to-back, however they’re 3-6 in such video games this season.

The Clippers had been in a position to hit half of their three-pointers in opposition to Washington, going 16-for-32. Over their final three video games, the Wizards have allowed opponents to hit 39.Four p.c of their pictures from downtown, which is the seventh-highest proportion within the league throughout that stretch. Nonetheless, Wizards opponents have additionally taken the fewest pictures from past the arc this season, at simply 30.eight per sport.

The best way to make Wizards vs. Lakers picks

