Lakshya Sen knocks out Anders Antonsen, Saina Nehwal goes down to Akane Yamaguchi

Lakshya Sen knocked out third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in straight video games within the second spherical of the All England Championship on Thursday. The 20-year-old Indian gained 21-16, 21-18 in 55 minutes to advance to the quarter-finals of the competitors in Birmingham.

Within the first encounter between the 2, Lakshya, who had crushed world No 1 Victor Axelsen final week on the German Open, stored up the momentum on his aspect all through the intense-battle. Besides one interval of play within the second when the Danish participant gained six factors in a row, Lakshya was in control of play. Trying composed even when trailing, he made up for the deficit and clinched the match on his second match level.

Antonsen had crushed world champion Loh Kean Yew within the first spherical whereas Lakshya had crushed compatriot Sourabh Verma. The Indian subsequent face the winner of the match between Lu Guang Zu and eighth seed Ng Ka Lengthy Angus for a spot within the semi-finals.

In the meantime, Saina Nehwal bowed out within the second spherical after an in depth, three-game battle with Akane Yamaguchi, the second seed from Japan. Enjoying at an excellent stage, the veteran Indian was on the verge of an upset win however Yamaguchi prevailed, profitable 21-14, 17-21, 21-17 in 50 minutes. Saina had crushed Beatriz Corrales of Spain within the first spherical.

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth are the one different Indian gamers left within the singles draw. Sindhu faces unseeded Sayaka Takahashi of Japan whereas Srikanth is up in opposition to fifth seed Anthony Ginting of Indonesia.