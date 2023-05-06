Lamar Jackson says he almost broke his TV while watching Ravens’ playoff loss to the Bengals

Lamar Jackson, like many fans, was glued to his TV at home when the Baltimore Ravens’ 2022 season came to a heart-breaking end in a 24-17 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Wild Card Weekend. Despite the crushing defeat, Jackson avoided going viral like some fans by breaking his television set.
Recently, Jackson disclosed that he almost smashed his TV in frustration as he watched the end of the game, which he missed due to injury. Jackson revealed that he was on his way to the restroom when the game turned in Cincinnati’s favor with a game-winning score by Bengals’ defensive end, Sam Hubbard. Jackson’s team was on the verge of taking the lead, and he heard the Bengals’ crowd cheering, prompting him to rush back to his TV. Although he was annoyed, he refrained from destroying his TV because he did not want to pay for it.
While he was not on the field for the playoff game, the loss of that match encouraged Jackson to steer clear of injuries that could sideline him for a lengthy period. He apparently told one of Baltimore’s team trainers that he intends to avoid getting hurt again, saying, “That’s not part of my game. I don’t get hurt. That can’t happen again. I don’t feel right when I can’t play football.”
Fortunately, Jackson, who was recently signed to a five-year deal that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL, appears determined to play more football in Baltimore. He has high hopes for the 2023 season, where he aims to become the league’s first passer with 6,000 yards. Jackson’s optimism sprouts from Baltimore’s restructured offense that now includes Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie wideout Zay Flowers. He is also excited to work within a new offense this season led by new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who recently called plays for the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Jackson has heard from his teammates that the offense looks promising and different, making him excited to explore it further during the upcoming season.