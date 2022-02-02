Lamar Odom Opens Up About Missing Khloé Kardashian On Celebrity Big Brother

Lamar Odom still isn’t over his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian.

In a sneak peek from the new season of Celebrity Big Brother, the former Lakers baller talked to fellow contestant Todrick Hall about how much he misses Kardashian. His admission comes after admitting to having a dream about Khloe while sleeping in the Big Brother house.

“I had some good dreams last night,” Lamar says in the clip. “I dreamt my ex wife last night.” Todrick asks, “Who’s your ex wife?” to which Odom replies, “You don’t know her?”

When Hall asks the retired NBA star to clarify how many wives he’s had, he answers, “Just the one and only.”

During their conversation, Lamar admits that he and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star no longer talk, but makes it clear that she crosses his mind a lot.

“I miss her so much,” he says. “I wish I could take that time back.”

Odom goes on to tell Todrick that he and Khloé were married for four years, saying one more time that he misses her “so mu ch.”

Unfortunately for Lamar and for all of us that have to hear about it, Odom missing the reality star is nothing new. In May 2020, he took responsibility for his nonexistent relationship with Khloé and the rest of her family during an interview with Andy Cohen.

“Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don’t really talk any longer,” he said at the time. “I miss their family tremendously.”

Check out the clip from Celebrity Big Brother, which premieres on February 2, down below.