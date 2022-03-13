Lana Clayton, who fatally poisoned husband Steve with eye drops: “I just wanted him to suffer”

[This story originally aired on March 13, 2021.]

Lana Clayton mentioned she discovered her husband Steve Clayton lifeless on the backside of a staircase of their South Carolina dwelling. The businessman, who created bodily remedy clinics, had been married to his spouse for 5 years when he died.

Initially, the coroner’s workplace dominated Clayton died from a attainable coronary heart assault. Nevertheless, Clayton’s nephew, Nick French, a police officer in a close-by city, seen one thing was odd about Lana’s habits when he rushed to the mansion to console her.

“She made no point out of trying to revive him,” French tells “48 Hours” correspondent Peter Van Sant. “And Steve at all times had his telephone with him. We weren’t capable of finding Steve’s telephone wherever.”

Involved concerning the nature of his dying, the household requested for an post-mortem and a toxicology take a look at. The blood take a look at revealed an uncommon chemical – tetrahydrozoline – in Steve Clayton’s blood that might shift the investigation into a complete new course.

What occurred within the Clayton family? And will that case have led to a copycat crime?

A STRANGE ACCIDENT?

James Blackledge: I am a Vietnam veteran. So, I’ve seen issues, achieved issues.

However James Blackledge wasn’t prepared for what was about to occur as he rode by the house of Steve and Lana Clayton on the morning of July 21, 2018.

James Blackledge: I used to be out using my bike…coming down this street… … And rapidly, I see a lady working throughout this yard…and she or he was waving me down.

It was Lana Clayton who apparently had simply run out of her home.

James Blackledge: She flagged me down, stopped me. And very first thing she mentioned was “name 911.”

JAMES BLACKLEDGE: Is that this 911? 911 DISPATCHER: It’s. JAMES BLACKLEDGE: I used to be simply ridin’ by and a lady got here working out and mentioned her husband fell down the steps and she or he thinks he is lifeless.

As Blackledge stayed on the telephone with the dispatcher, he watched Lana run throughout the road to a neighbor’s home.

Terry Floyd: Unexpectedly, I heard this loud knock on the display. … It virtually sound like someone, you understand, was gonna bust the glass out. … It was Lana.

Terry Floyd is a detailed buddy of Lana and Steve.

Terry Floyd: And I requested her, in fact, what was improper. And he or she simply saved saying, “It is Steve. It is Steve.”

The 2 jumped into Terry’s golf cart and dashed over to the Clayton’s entrance door.

Terry Floyd: And I mentioned, “Nicely, the place is he?” And he or she mentioned, “He is on the base of the steps there within the lobby.”

Peter Van Sant: And what have been you pondering as all of that is unfolding?

James Blackledge: I simply thought it was an accident, an odd accident. Then, what I actually thought was unusual, was she sat on the entrance steps. The person went inside the home.

Terry Floyd: I attempted to get a pulse. … I could not get a pulse. And I simply, I knew he was lifeless.

In accordance with Lana, Steve had come down with a bout of vertigo three days prior. Information reporter Kristi O’Connor of CBS affiliate WBTV coated the story.

Kristi O’Connor: He was nauseated and dizzy and bedridden.

Peter Van Sant: Their bed room was on the second ground of this home, proper?

Kristi O’Connor: That is precisely right.

Lana mentioned she checked on him round 11 that morning and located him drowsing, so she went outdoors to mow the garden.

Kristi O’Connor: She made certain he had his water. She had his drugs and issues subsequent to his mattress, made certain he had every little thing he wanted.

Lana was a nurse – a calling that made Steve’s sister, Rosie, very joyful.

Rosie Clayton-Leslie: I felt, wow, she’ll be there for him. God forbid one thing ought to occur, he ought to fall ailing.

Steve and Lana Clayton on their wedding ceremony day. Mario Muñoz/ Muñoz Images



The couple met on-line in 2010. Three years later, they married in close by Charlotte, North Carolina.

Rosie Clayton-Leslie: I sensed that my brother cherished her very a lot, that she cherished him very a lot.

It was Lana’s second marriage. Steve’s household had misplaced depend on the variety of instances he’d been down the aisle.

Kris Phagan: I believe the quantity’s someplace round six or seven. … Steve cherished being in love. … It did not at all times work out nicely for him.

Steve’s nephew, Kris Phagan, says his uncle was an accountant by commerce who, within the 1980s, created a extremely profitable bodily remedy enterprise, concentrating on sports activities accidents.

Peter Van Sant: And he made hundreds of thousands off of this, right?

Kris Phagan: He did. … He, then, absolutely retired on the age of 40.

Peter Van Sant: From all outdoors appearances, what was their life like right here?

Kristi O’Connor: I’d say, dare to say that that they had all of it.

However on July 21, 2018, when Lana got here in after a pair hours of yard work, she found her 64-year-old husband was lifeless.

Terry Floyd: Myself and some of the opposite neighbors, we consoled in her. … All of the neighbors have been behind her 110 %.

When York County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, they discovered Lana in misery over her husband’s obvious fall down the steps.

TERRY FLOYD [BODY CAM VIDEO]: She’s form of on a guilt journey about not checking on him. OFFICER: Oh, no. TERRY FLOYD: Simply have a look to see in the event you see any indicators of him falling or something … OFFICER: OK. OK. TERRY FLOYD: Every thing look OK? OFFICER: Just about, just about.

The officer on the scene and a buddy comforted her.

LANA’S FRIEND [BODY CAM VIDEO]: You possibly can’t blame your self for any of this. SGT. DAY: Oh, no, in no way.

As phrase unfold about Steve’s sudden dying, his nephew, Nick French, a police officer in a close-by city, rushed to the mansion.

Nick French: She … gave me an enormous hug, began crying. … Proper after that, I walked in the place Steve was and noticed him. … It was very a lot a shock. I cherished Steve and to see him in a susceptible place like that was very troublesome for me.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Coroner Sabrina Gast acquired a name that Steve had died.

Sabrina Gast: I’ve a deputy coroner and she or he responded to the house.

The deputy coroner reported seeing nothing suspicious and believed the reason for dying was most certainly resulting from a coronary heart assault. Willy Thompson/York County Solicitor’s Workplace



Gast says her deputy noticed nothing suspicious and believed the reason for dying was most certainly resulting from a coronary heart assault.

Sabrina Gast: She concluded at that cut-off date that it gave the impression to be a pure dying.

However being an skilled cop and investigator, Nick French could not assist noticing some pink flags about Lana’s actions instantly after she discovered Steve.

Nick French: There have been at the least two telephones in that home and she or he’s a nurse. Why would not she have known as from a type of telephones? And likewise, why wasn’t she doing CPR after they arrived on scene?

That is when he started to make psychological notes.

Nick French, Steve Clayton’s nephew and a police officer in a close-by city, seen on physique cam video, noticed pink flags instantly. “Steve at all times had his telephone on him. At all times. It was his lifeline. … we weren’t capable of finding Steve’s telephone wherever.” Willy Thompson/York County Prosecutor’s Workplace







Nick French: Steve at all times had his telephone on him. At all times. It was his lifeline. … we weren’t capable of finding Steve’s telephone wherever.

Nick additionally famous Lana’s response when the deputy coroner requested about funeral preparations.

Nick French: Lana mentioned, “it is simply an excessive amount of proper now.” She had her head in her arms, and she or he mentioned, “I don’t know.”

So, the deputy coroner supplied to take Steve’s physique to the morgue and run some checks.

NICK FRENCH [BODY CAM VIDEO]: I’d try this Aunt Lana.

Nick French: And he or she seemed up from her arms and mentioned “that funeral dwelling … the one which’s proper down the road … Let’s take him there and have him cremated.” … and it was simply that fast … She went from “I don’t know what I will do” … to … let’s “have him cremated.”

Nick wished to name Kris and let him know their beloved uncle had died. He says Lana insisted she did not need Kris to see his uncle in that state.

Nick French: Kris is an grownup, he is an enormous boy. That ought to be Kris’s alternative. … I began pondering one thing’s happening. So, when she advised me no the third time and yelled at me, I walked upstairs and known as Kris.

Peter Van Sant: Why would you be excluded?

Kris Phagan: That I could not inform you. It nonetheless puzzles me to today.

Kris then known as Steve’s sister, Rosie in Florida.

Rosie Clayton-Leslie: I nonetheless hear him crying. … I could not communicate. … It wasn’t actual. It did not appear actual.

For 3 days previous to his dying, Rosie had been anxious she could not attain her brother on the telephone.

Rosie Clayton-Leslie: All of the sudden, there have been no replies. … And that was not like him to only utterly minimize off … I assumed it was very odd.

Additionally odd was what Nick would later uncover in Steve’s upstairs bed room.

Nick French: The state of the bed room … indicated to me that Steve had been in that mattress a number of days and he wasn’t in a position to get out of the mattress. … Only a end result of every little thing we noticed on the market was extremely suspicious.

A FAMILY’S SUSPICIONS MOUNT

Kris Phagan: I strive not to enter the home a complete lot. That is the place the unhealthy reminiscences are actually.

For Steve’s nephew, Kris Phagan, visiting his uncle’s dwelling, brings again combined feelings.

Kris Phagan: However out right here is the place we loved events.

Peter Van Sant: In one of the best of instances at this home what was it like?

Kris Phagan: Numerous enjoyable. The canines working round, the youngsters chasing them, Steve telling jokes, music going.

Steve and Lana Clayton seen on video dancing throughout a July 4th get together on the couple’s mansion on South Carolina’s Lake Wylie. Rosie Clayton-Leslie



One favourite reminiscence — the July Fourth get together Lana and Steve threw simply weeks earlier than his dying.

Kris Phagan: Steve was at all times massive on July 4th. He had enormous celebrations out right here … We might have a dance ground proper right here. … fireworks on the market.

To most outsiders, the couple appeared joyful and in love.

Terry Floyd: I assumed it was relationship. … She at all times kissed Steve on the brow there and mentioned, “I like you.”

However Dr. Nan Saye, a veterinarian who took care of their canines on the Clayton mansion, claims it was all a façade.

Peter Van Sant: While you noticed the 2 of them collectively, have been they a loving couple?

Dr. Nan Saye: No. No. I puzzled why they bought married. … It was unusual … The best factor was that she didn’t communicate when he was within the room.

Then there was a weird incident within the bed room simply two years earlier than Steve’s dying. Lana mentioned she by accident shot her husband within the head with a crossbow whereas he slept.

Kristi O’Connor: Steven himself … mentioned it was an accident. Lana mentioned it was an accident.

Miraculously, Steve’s harm was minor, and police by no means filed costs.

Peter Van Sant: I do not know what number of crossbows you may have in your bed room … However that appeared form of unusual, proper?

Dr. Nan Saye: Sure.

Lana and Steve moved on from that incident. However two months earlier than his dying, Steve confided to Kris that their marriage of 5 years was in hassle.

Steve and Lana Clayton Willy Thompson/York County Solicitor’s Workplace



Kris Phagan: He had talked about … that he wasn’t as joyful as he thought he was going to be.

When Kris bought to the home that day, he comforted Lana. She advised him she wanted his assist in organizing Steve’s affairs.

Kris Phagan: And I mentioned, “Nicely, the very first thing we have to do is locate the desire … and that’ll inform us what Steve’s needs have been by way of whether or not he ought to be buried or cremated.”

Kris was startled by Lana’s response.

Kris Phagan: She mentioned, “nicely, there is no such thing as a will.” And I mentioned, “no, there is a will, I do know that there’s, I’ve seen it.” … Steve had requested me to be his executor. … And at that time she stood up and mentioned, “I mentioned there is no such thing as a will.” And … she went into the home.

Nick French: My aha second happened the identical time.

Nick was gobsmacked when he heard Lana bad-mouthing Steve.

Nick French: “She was within the kitchen and she or he was telling these lurid tales of all Steve’s illicit drug abuse. … She used the phrases he was a hardcore drug abuser. … And he or she’s telling these tales and she or he’s laughing.

Peter Van Sant: And also you guys had identified him perpetually. Did you ever see him excessive on illicit medication?

Kris Phagan: By no means.

Nick French: By no means. … She principally mentioned that she did not need an post-mortem achieved as a result of she was anxious about what the toxicology would present … And, you understand, for me, it was jarring after I heard it.

Nick would quickly be jarred once more. He went upstairs, the place Lana had mentioned Steve was bedridden for 3 days.

Steve’s nephew, Nick French, got here to the scene on the day Steve died. Nick — a police officer in a close-by city — did a walkthrough of the home and located it odd that Steve’s mattress was soaked with urine. Willy Thompson/York County Solicitor’s Workplace



Nick French: The mattress was the worst a part of the upstairs. … Simply drenched with urine. … I requested Lana … And he or she mentioned, “Oh, Steve does that when he has vertigo — that occurs.”

Kris Phagan: Actually made me assume he was there struggling and will attain nobody for assist.

A short while later, Kris says Lana demanded that everybody depart.

Kris Phagan: Once we bought within the automotive — my spouse and I — I mentioned, “one thing is improper.”

Nick was having the same dialog along with his spouse.

Nick French: We have been each of the opinion … that she had a hand in his dying. … We did not know the way.

In the meantime, Rosie was attempting to reconcile how Steve’s vertigo could have led to a coronary heart assault.

Rosie Clayton-Leslie: It appeared too bizarre to attribute what was occurring to him, to what we already knew have been his very benign, gentle signs.

On Sunday, the day after Steve’s dying, Kris and his Spouse had deliberate to assist Lana discover his will.

Nick French: Lana … mentioned, “don’t come right here. That is my home. … He was my husband. I’ll deal with every little thing” … And he or she hung up.

That is when Nick and his spouse drove to Kris’s home.

Nick French: We checked out one another, and we went via the small discuss … And I mentioned, “one thing’s improper.”

Kris Phagan: I mentioned, “thank God,” as a result of we really feel the very same method.

Nick French: And we went to work. … and we knew one of many first issues that we needed to do was get in contact with the coroner’s workplace.

It was a race in opposition to the clock. Lana had scheduled a cremation for the very subsequent day.

Nick French: Steve … was on the funeral dwelling. …They usually can transfer ahead.

Peter Van Sant: With no matter Lana says.

Nick French: Precisely.

Kris Phagan, left, and Nick French say in the event that they hadn’t requested an post-mortem and toxicology report they might have by no means found the reality about their uncle’s dying. CBS Information



Nick and Kris demanded the coroner order an post-mortem and a toxicology take a look at. She agreed.

Nick French: We have been relieved at that time … however we additionally knew that Lana did not know.

When the post-mortem was achieved, the household’s suspicions have been confirmed. Steve had not succumbed to a coronary heart assault.

Sabrina Gast | Coroner: They seemed on the chest. They seemed on the coronary heart, the lungs Nothing actually suspicious with the post-mortem.

However the toxicology outcomes revealed one thing sinister. Not hardcore drug use, however the presence of poison — a chemical present in eye drops. And straight away, Steve’s dying grew to become extremely suspicious.

Peter Van Sant: So all of a sudden … this may very well be a poisoning?

Demi Garvin | Forensic Toxicologist: Sure … it was with out query the reason for dying.

Sabrina Gast: Was it an unintended overdose? We did not know that. … Was it a homicidal overdose?

Demi Garvin: His mobility is restricted … He is incapacitated. … it can trigger respiratory melancholy, which then causes dying.

AN UNUSUAL DISCOVERY

When Coroner Sabrina Gast first reviewed Steve Clayton’s toxicology report, there was a chemical present in his blood that she had by no means heard of earlier than.

Sabrina Gast: Hmm, what’s tetrahydrozoline? I do not know what that’s … So, I needed to lookup what tetrahydrozoline was. … I used to be like, “whoa, wait.”

Peter Van Sant: And what’s it? What is that this drug?

Sabrina Gast: Tetrahydrozoline is the frequent ingredient in Visine.

Peter Van Sant: The attention drop.

Sabrina Gast: The attention drop.

Peter Van Sant: Get the pink out.

Sabrina Gast: Precisely.

And Steve’s outcomes revealed a considerable amount of the chemical, which is present in quite a few manufacturers of eye drops.

Demi Garvin: In reality, at a focus of 68 nanograms per mil within the blood pattern.

Peter Van Sant: And in English which means?

Demi Garvin: In English which means I am very anxious.

Peter Van Sant: It is lots.

Demi Garvin: It is lots.

Steve Clayton’s post-mortem outcomes revealed a considerable amount of the chemical tetrahydrozoline [THZ] in his blood, which is present in quite a few manufacturers of eye drops. CBS Information



Forensic toxicologist Demi Garvin was conscious of the various methods tetrahydrozoline, often known as THZ, may very well be abused.

Demi Garvin: We consult with this drug as a modern-day Mickey Finn. … The place a substance is launched right into a beverage with out the consent of the person who’s going to devour it for functions of incapacitating them. That may very well be for theft. It may very well be for sexual assault. It may very well be for each.

Within the film “Marriage ceremony Crashers,” a personality squirts eye drops into the drink of his rival, inflicting hassle.

Demi Garvin: Nausea, vomiting, diminished coronary heart price … dizziness, confusion.

But when a poisoner empties a complete bottle in somebody’s drink, it might assault the respiratory system.

Demi Garvin: And if respiratory slows sufficiently, it can trigger respiratory melancholy which then causes dying.

Poisoning with eyedrops can also be the plot line of an episode of the CBS drama “CSI”:

There’s tetrahydrozoline within the sufferer’s drink. She killed him with eye drops. Nicely it is not that far-fetched.

Demi Garvin: It is colorless, odorless and tasteless.

Peter Van Sant: So, like I’ve a water bottle right here. If it was in there, I would not realize it.

Demi Garvin: Appropriate.

The outcomes of Steve Clayton’s toxicology have been a possible recreation changer.

Peter Van Sant: The preliminary evaluation on the scene is that this gave the impression to be a pure dying. … What are you pondering now?

Sabrina Gast: I am pondering, “Wow, we have some work to do” … the subsequent telephone name was to the sheriff’s workplace.

Kevin Brackett: Nicely, now, in fact, there are a complete sequence of questions which were raised.”

Solicitor Kevin Brackett acts because the prosecutor in York and Union Counties in South Carolina.

Kevin Brackett: The at the beginning, how did the Visine get in his system?

Sabrina Gast: We did not know if he had deliberately taken the tetrahydrozoline with the intent of harming himself.

To search out out, the coroner known as Lana in for an interview.

Peter Van Sant: Describe the girl that was sitting throughout from you.

Sabrina Gast: I’d describe her as assured.

By now, Lana knew that an post-mortem had been carried out on Steve. What she did not know was that investigators from the sheriff’s workplace and the FBI have been within the subsequent room listening in.

Sabrina Gast: We had arrange microphones within the workplace in order that they might hear the questions … and her responses.

DEPUTY CORONER [interrogation]: We have got a pair questions. Let’s go over some issues, like I mentioned we bought a few of the experiences again.

Sabrina Gast: We have been attempting to get data from her about how he used the product, how usually did he use the product?

LANA CLAYTON: Any person, someone one time advised him Visine would assist him go to the toilet … He put like two drops in his espresso and um, make him go to the toilet. DEPUTY CORONER: And the way lengthy had he been doing that for? LANA CLAYTON: For years.

Sabrina Gast: He would put it in his espresso each morning in order that he would have a bowel motion.

Demi Garvin It will not be one thing that you’d ever wish to do.

Kevin Brackett: What that remark did inform us is that she was conscious … that we have been going to search out Visine in his system as a result of she put it there.

SABRINA GAST: Um, let’s go over the toxicology … there is a drug known as tetrahydrozoline. LANA CLAYTON: That’s his Visine.

Sabrina Gast: Instantly she knew precisely what tetrahydrozoline was.

Peter Van Sant: You noticed it on her face?

Sabrina Gast: She mentioned, “Oh, sure, that is Visine” … that was the place it clicked for me of, oh, OK. That is form of, that is actually odd.

That is when these investigators close by entered the room, shocking Lana.

OFFICER 1: I am a detective with the York County Sheriff’s Workplace. LANA CLAYTON: I am simply … OFFICER 2: Overwhelmed, I am certain. Sure, ma’am. Now hear you’re on no account in any hassle, we do wanna ask you some questions. OFFICER 2: … you’re a witness on this case for us … now we have to learn our Miranda rights to all people, OK … you may have the appropriate to stay silent …

Lana Clayton throughout questioning Willy Thompson/York County Solicitor’s Workplace



Lana Clayton started turning on her husband:

LANA CLAYTON: I am questioning if he tried to commit suicide. … He had a temper dysfunction. … I at all times walked on eggshells. I did not know what Steven I used to be gonna come dwelling to … or if he was offended. You recognize he may very well be actually nasty, you understand. OFFICER 2: What was nasty Steve like? LANA CLAYTON: He was actually verbally abusive, you understand, name me names, silly, bitch.

Kris Phagan: We by no means noticed any proof of that.

Peter Van Sant: By no means? [to Nick] Did you ever see it?

Nick French: I by no means noticed it. And never solely did we by no means see it, however there was no report of something like that.

LANA CLAYTON: I really feel I am portray a nasty image of him. He wasn’t, you understand, a monster.

The 2 investigators pressed her:

OFFICER 1: Proper now, the dying is suspicious in nature. OFFICER 2: Did you make his espresso for him? LANA CLAYTON: No, he made his espresso. … all people retains asking me, you understand, concerning the espresso and I do know they wished to know concerning the Visine. OFFICER 2: There was solely two individuals in the home, Miss Clayton. LANA CLAYTON: I do know, I do know. OFFICER 1: It was you, and him. LANA CLAYTON: I do know. OFFICER 1: Did he have any — LANA CLAYTON: He at all times had the Visine on him. OFFICER 1: Did he have any that day? LANA CLAYTON: That is what I do not know. OFFICER 1: You’re within the nursing enterprise although … would not you understand the results of it? LANA CLAYTON: Certain. I did not assume Visine was something that might be critical to your, to your well being.

With the powerful questioning, Brackett says Lana bought defensive.

LANA CLAYTON: I really feel such as you guys are, you understand, doing all of your job and also you’re, you understand, questioning if I killed my husband and I didn’t kill my husband.

Lana then stopped the interview and returned to the mansion. Investigators adopted her dwelling the place she continued speaking. They recorded the dialog:

Kevin Brackett: After that dialog, the state of affairs modifications considerably.

What Lana Clayton advised investigators was nothing wanting a confession.

LANA CLAYTON: You recognize, I had this little desk arrange subsequent to the mattress along with his tissues, his urinal, his, you understand, drugs, his Visine … And I simply noticed it and simply, I used to be simply so offended. … I simply took and squirted it. … I believe I put the entire thing in.



Did an merchandise discovered in lots of medication cupboards result in a murder? 19 photographs

That quantity of THZ would have triggered Steve to cease respiratory.

DETECTIVE: So, you — the entire bottle? LANA CLAYTON: I believe I did. DETECTIVE: OK. LANA CLAYTON: I squeezed it onerous. DETECTIVE: OK. So, the place was he once you did this? LANA CLAYTON: He was sleeping. … I do not know — I simply noticed it there and I simply I simply did it. I haven’t got an excuse, I haven’t got — I simply did it.

When Nick discovered of Lana’s confession, he known as Kris.

Kris Phagan: And he mentioned, “She did it.” And I knew instantly what he was speaking about. And I had a number of alternative phrases and screamed. I began crying as nicely.

Peter Van Sant: This was homicide.

Kris Phagan: Appropriate.

WAS THIS LANA’S FIRST ATTEMPT?

After admitting she emptied a bottle of eye drops into her husband’s water, Lana saved speaking to the investigators again on the mansion.

LANA CLAYTON: Simply — what if I did kill him? What if I triggered his dying with the Visine?

She rapidly remodeled from a grieving widow into an embittered spouse.

LANA CLAYTON: I simply wished him to only — I simply wished him to endure.

Endure, as a result of Lana claimed she was fed up with Steve’s fixed calls for.

LANA CLAYTON: I used to be simply, I used to be simply offended. … He was simply continually, “Lana, come right here, Lana, come right here” you understand “assist me to the toilet,” “do that,” “try this” and every little thing … DETECTIVE: And all of it simply constructed up? LANA CLAYTON: It simply all, all, all simply constructed up and I simply …

Lana tried to persuade investigators that she by no means wished to kill Steve.

LANA CLAYTON: I simply wished him to have diarrhea. DETECTIVE: To only endure? LANA CLAYTON: I wished him to only be, depressing.

Kevin Brackett: She’s admitted that she’s poisoned him.

Solicitor Kevin Brackett.

Kevin Brackett: She’s attempting to think about her story that retains her out of you understand the trick bag.

Lana Clayton tried to persuade investigators that she by no means wished to kill Steve. Her story developed to incorporate allegations of bodily abuse. Mario Muñoz/ Muñoz Images



As Lana’s story developed – it now included allegations of bodily abuse.

LANA CLAYTON: He was verbally and bodily abusive. He had hit me a number of instances.

Peter Van Sant: Is there any proof that he was bodily abusing her?

Kevin Brackett: No, no.

Rosie Clayton-Leslie: The best way she portrayed him — I do not know that individual. No person that is aware of Steve is aware of that individual.

The unflattering portrait of Steve doesn’t ring true for individuals who cherished him. Iliana Ivanova was Steve’s girlfriend for nearly three years earlier than assembly Lana.

Peter Van Sant: Was he ever abusive towards you verbally or bodily?

Iliana Ivanova: By no means, by no means. He was nothing near being abusive. … That is utterly made up … all people who knew him knew how beneficiant and loving and sort he’s.

His former companions shared comparable sentiments concerning the abuse claims.

Kevin Brackett: They didn’t consider them. … A few of them nonetheless thought-about him to be the love of their life.

And what about that weird crossbow capturing incident again in 2016? Lana modified her story, admitting it was no accident.

LANA CLAYTON: I used to be attempting to guard myself from him ‘trigger he was, you understand, coming at me. … And I had picked up the crossbow and turned and I simply shot it at him.

Nick French and Kris Phagan did not study of the crossbow story till after Steve’s dying. They do not consider Lana was defending herself.

Peter Van Sant: Nick, what do you consider that story?

Nick French: Unofficially, horses—.

Peter Van Sant: Do you assume that was an tried homicide?

Nick French: Completely. I believe it was, yeah.

Kris Phagan: 100%. … We predict that was her first try at doing this.

After Lana’s devastating interrogation, investigators left her on the mansion to arrange an arrest warrant. That is when she tried suicide.

Kevin Brackett: She took some capsules and turned the gasoline on. … She left notes … indicating …. that she felt unhealthy about poisoning her husband … and that she could not reside with herself.

A neighbor went to the home that morning and known as for assist.

Kevin Brackett: She was handled briefly on the hospital and brought into custody at that time.

Brackett had developed a drip-by-drip principle of this eye drop crime.

Kevin Brackett: She incapacitated him with a smaller quantity after which regularly ramped it up till the deadly dose.

That will clarify why Steve was bedridden for 3 days previous to his dying. Brackett theorizes that Steve could have one way or the other tried an escape.

Kevin Brackett: He might need gotten a surge of adrenaline, realizing … that he was very, very sick — and he wanted assist and he tried to go for assist and made it so far as the underside of the steps, the place he died. … he could not name for assist. His telephone couldn’t be discovered after he died.

On August 31, 2018, greater than a month after Steve’s dying, Lana Clayton was formally charged with homicide.

Lana Clayton confessed to a York County sheriff’s detective that she had put Visine in Steve’s water. She even mentioned she wished him to endure. She was arrested the next day. Willy Thompson/York County Solicitor’s Workplace



Kevin Brackett: I believe Lana Clayton had a number of million explanation why she wished her husband lifeless.

Peter Van Sant: And also you’re speaking about hundreds of thousands of {dollars}?

Kevin Brackett: Sure, precisely proper.

Steve’s household speculates Lana began planning Steve’s dying again in 2016, when Lana satisfied him to maneuver from North Carolina to the mansion in South Carolina.

Rosie Clayton-Leslie: It was vital for her to be in South Carolina. And I believe I used to be in a position to put some puzzle items collectively after the actual fact.

Kevin Brackett: She was married to a really rich man. And if that man have been to die within the absence of a will … then he would die intestate which, underneath South Carolina regulation, leaves her inheriting the complete property.

And bear in mind, Lana insisted there was no will. Kris remembers she grew to become agitated when he requested her about it the day Steve died.

Kris Phagan: She stands up. She turns, seems to be me proper within the eye and says, “There isn’t any will,” identical to that.

Kris is for certain Lana destroyed the desire in a hearth the neighbors noticed her begin the day after Steve’s dying.

Kris Phagan: My private opinion is that is the very first thing that she burned.

The morning after Steve Clayton’s dying, neighbors advised Steve’s nephews they watched Lana setting a hearth within the yard firepit. Kris believes that is the place Steve’s will was destroyed. Rosie Clayton-Leslie



Kris Phagan: That is the firepit Peter. … his entire life in paper was burned proper right here.

About three weeks after Lana’s arrest, there was one other suspicious dying simply 12 miles away in Mount Holly, North Carolina.

Kevin Brackett: The tactic of killing in that case was the identical as ours, a poisoning with THZ.

Peter Van Sant: With eye drops?

Kevin Brackett: With eye drops, sure.

For investigators, it appeared like déjà vu.

Kevin Brackett: Our workplace was consulted on that as a result of it occurred in such shut proximity … It’s extremely attainable that the suspect in that case heard about our case down right here, noticed it on the information.

Two months later and simply 12 miles away from the Clayton dwelling, there was one other dying that gave the impression to be of pure causes by which tetrahydrozoline was discovered within the sufferer’s system. Stacy Hunsucker, a younger mom of two, was discovered lifeless by her husband Joshua. Stacy Hunsucker/Fb



Stacy Hunsucker, a 32-year-old mom of two younger kids, was discovered lifeless by her husband Joshua Hunsucker. Similar to within the Clayton case, her reason for dying was initially dominated a coronary heart assault.

Kristi O’Connor: Shortly after Stacy died, he collected virtually $250,000 from two life insurance coverage insurance policies taken out on her behalf. And that apparently did not sit proper with Stacy’s mom.

Mike Causey: We bought concerned as a result of Stacy’s mom contacted us with the attainable insurance coverage fraud. … who would ever guess that an insurance coverage fraud investigation may result in a full-blown homicide investigation?

A COPYCAT CASE?

Stacy and Josh Hunsucker had been married for eight years earlier than her tragic dying from an obvious coronary heart assault. Stacy had suffered from coronary heart issues and had a pacemaker.

Kristi O’Connor: They have been highschool sweethearts. They’d two kids collectively.

Stacy was a paralegal at one time after which was a preschool trainer. … He was a paramedic, a flight medic really, at Atrium Well being, the main hospital system within the Charlotte space.”

Reporter Kristi O’Connor says Josh’s actions after Stacy’s passing raised eyebrows.

In reality, babysitter Kailyn MacDonald, who sorted the couple’s kids after Stacy’s dying, says Josh was courting a coworker, Jennifer Elkins.

Kailyn MacDonald: I by no means noticed him unhappy, ever.

Kailyn MacDonald: … he was joyful along with his new girlfriend, very joyful. … It was at all times about Jen.

For Stacy’s mom, Suzie Robinson, that was a pink flag. One other one was when she discovered, simply 48 hours after Stacy’s dying, Josh began the method of accumulating $250,000 in two life insurance coverage insurance policies. Suzie known as the North Carolina Division of Insurance coverage to analyze.

Mike Causey: Had it not been for Suzie …we could not have any of … this homicide investigation.

Mike Causey is the commissioner of the North Carolina Division of Insurance coverage — his brokers bought concerned in Stacy’s case in Could 2019.

Mike Causey: It was referred to our legal investigations’ division. … preliminary experiences from the native police division had it a pure dying, coronary heart assault.

However Stacy’s physique had been cremated on the request of her husband.

Peter Van Sant: No post-mortem.

Kristi O’Connor: No post-mortem. Joshua really didn’t need an post-mortem achieved as a result of he did not need her minimize up.

However the brokers bought an enormous break after they found Stacy was an organ donor and a vial of blood had been collected and saved earlier than she was cremated. That blood was despatched out for a toxicology screening.

Mike Causey: There was traces of some poison … particularly THZ … a typical chemical that is utilized in eye drops to get the pink out.

Peter Van Sant: Within the Hunsucker case, have you ever given authorities there some recommendation based mostly in your expertise right here?

Demi Garvin: Sure … that the presence of the tetrahydrozoline within the focus that was reported warranted additional investigation.

Kristi O’Connor: They ended up … accusing him of poisoning her with tetrahydrozoline.

On December 19, 2019, Josh Hunsucker was arrested and charged with the homicide of his spouse Stacy. Hunsucker is awaiting a trial date. His lawyer says his shopper is harmless and the allegations shall be strenuously opposed. WBTV



On December 19, 2019, 15 months after Stacy’s dying, Hunsucker was charged along with her homicide. His lawyer says his shopper is harmless, and the allegations shall be strenuously opposed. He’s free on bail.

Specialists worry homicidal poisonings have been going undetected as a result of their signs can mimic pure sickness and labs do not routinely display for them.

Peter Van Sant: Do you assume that this drug ought to be a part of a primary display in toxicology take a look at?

Demi Garvin: Sure.

Peter Van Sant: Do you are feeling the identical method?

Sabrina Gast: Sure.

Sabrina Gast: As a result of it’s so innocuous. It is odorless, it is tasteless. …Anyone can purchase it.

In an announcement, Johnson & Johnson, the makers of Visine, mentioned they’re “devastated that anybody would use our product for such an abhorrent act” and “Visine is clearly labeled for exterior use solely and may by no means be swallowed.”

In Lana Clayton’s case — she determined to plead responsible to tampering with meals and medicines and voluntary manslaughter.

She continued to insist she by no means meant to kill him.

LANA CLAYTON: I wish to apologize to Steven’s household.

LANA CLAYTON: I did impulsively put the Visine in Steven’s drink and I did it with the intent to make him sick and uncomfortable.

Her protection staff painted Lana as a sufferer who suffered from PTSD, stemming from sexual abuse in her previous.

Kristi O’Connor: So, their claims have been that she was sexually assaulted all through her youth … and that went unreported to authorities … Then when she went into the U.S. Air Power … her protection staff says that she was raped by three servicemen.

Lana Clayton pleaded responsible to tampering with meals and medicines and voluntary manslaughter. In court docket, she mentioned it was Steve’s remedy of her that made her snap. WBTV



However that alleged assault additionally wasn’t reported. Lana advised the court docket it was Steve’s remedy of her that made her snap.

LANA CLAYTON: I used to be upset concerning the abuse and simply wished him to depart me alone. I by no means thought it might kill him. I had by no means heard of Visine being lethal.

Rosie Clayton-Leslie: I advised the choose … I knew it needed to be very troublesome to see somebody who seems to be so frail, so light, so quiet and meek … and assume that that individual may very well be a cold-blooded assassin.

JUDGE BURCH: What a tangled internet we weave, Miss Clayton you certain have tangled this one up.

On January 16, 2020, Choose Burch sentenced Lana Clayton to 25 years in jail.

Rosie Clayton-Leslie: I did not assume it was sufficient. … my brother was my world. He was the middle of my world.

Kris Phagan: She … stole a tremendous man … from lots of people that cherished him.

Nick French: … there’s an enormous gap in everybody that knew Steve. And I believe that that gap shall be there for the remainder of our lives.

Lana Clayton declined “48 Hours”‘ request for an interview, writing in an e mail, “it has been an extended journey for me, and it hasn’t been straightforward coming to phrases with Steven’s dying. … I am now at peace.”

“None of us can ever be made entire as a result of Steven is gone,” his sister, Rosie Clayton-Leslie, advised “48 Hours”. Rosie Clayton-Leslie



And as for Steve’s family members, they’re battling their loss.

Rosie Clayton-Leslie: None of us can ever be made entire as a result of Steven is gone.

Rosie prays the mom of Stacy Hunsucker could discover peace.

Rosie Clayton-Leslie: We’ve a saying in Spanish … which implies “the blood cries out for justice.” … I wish to in the future meet the mom of that treasured lady that was killed utilizing the identical technique … ‘trigger I do consider her daughter’s blood was crying out for justice, too.

Lana Clayton has not been awarded any cash from Steve’s property.

Josh Hunsucker has not but entered a plea and awaits trial. Stacy’s mother and father say they’ve full religion within the judicial course of.

Produced by Asena Basak. Ryan Smith and Michelle Sigona are the event producers. Hannah Vair is the affiliate producer. Mike Baluzy, Marlon Disla and James Taylor are the editors. Anthony Batson is the senior broadcaster producer. Nancy Kramer is the manager story editor. Judy Tygard is the manager producer.