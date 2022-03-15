Lana Zak – CBS News

Lana Zak CBS/Gail Schulman



Lana Zak is night anchor and principal weekend anchor for CBS News Streaming Network, CBS Information’ premier 24/7 anchored streaming information service. Lana is a a number of Emmy, Edward R. Murrow, Peabody, Frontpage, and DuPont awarded journalist.

At CBS, Lana has anchored main breaking information tales, together with the passing of Supreme Court docket Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and the outcomes of the 2020 election. She recurrently interviews key political determination makers together with Sen. Lindsey Graham, New York Metropolis mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, and Inside-Secretary Nominee Deb Haaland. Simply earlier than the runoff election in Georgia, then-Senate candidate Jon Ossoff pledged to Lana that irrespective of the end result, he would “settle for the election outcomes.” And after the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, Home Whip James Clyburn made headlines when he informed Lana he believed the assault was an “inside job.”

Lana joined CBS Information from ABC Information the place she was a member of the White Home Press Corps. As a Washington correspondent she coated the Trump and Obama administrations, Capitol Hill, and the Supreme Court docket. In the course of the 2016 presidential marketing campaign, Lana reported from each battleground state main as much as the election.

Lana started her profession as anchor producer for Diane Sawyer, rising to the place of coordinating producer for ABC Information Particular Models. Lana’s work has appeared on each platform together with broadcast, radio, print and digital. Whereas producing for Bob Woodruff, Lana grew to become the primary feminine in historical past to climb the barrels of the long-lasting George Washington Bridge.

A Fulbright and Truman Scholar, Lana holds a bachelor’s diploma in political science and journalism and mass communications from the College of Iowa, the place she served as the coed physique president. Lana holds a grasp’s diploma in public coverage, with a focus in worldwide safety and political financial system, from Harvard College.

Lana has lived in Korea, Spain and the U.S. She has traveled to all seven continents, and lives in New York together with her husband aa;s nd their extraordinarily curious twin daughters and son.