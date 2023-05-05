Lance Blanks, legendary Longhorns basketball player, dies at 56





The University of Texas at Austin basketball group is mourning the lack of former standout participant and Longhorn Network analyst, Lance Blanks, who kicked the bucket at the age of 56 on May 4, 2023. Born in Del Rio, Texas in 1966, Blanks performed highschool basketball in The Woodlands and went directly to play collegiately at the University of Virginia earlier than shifting to UT in 1988. Blanks used to be a member of the long-lasting 1990 Longhorns basketball group that complex to the Elite 8, incomes him induction into the Texas Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007.

After a a hit profession at UT, Blanks used to be drafted twenty sixth general via the Detroit Pistons in 1990 and spent 3 seasons within the NBA with the Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves earlier than embarking on a 7-year profession in Europe. In the United States, he served as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs and as assistant common supervisor for the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier than turning into the overall supervisor of the Phoenix Suns in 2010. Blanks maximum not too long ago served as on-air colour commentator for Texas Men’s Basketball video games at the Longhorn Network.

Blanks is survived via his mom, Clarice; brother, Sidney Jr.; the mummy of his two daughters, Renee; his daughters, Riley and Bryn; and his granddaughter, Isabel. With 1,322 issues, Blanks nonetheless holds the Longhorns report for essentially the most issues via a 2-year participant and ranks twenty second in profession scoring. Texas Men’s Basketball tweeted their condolences, mentioning, “Our family has lost a true Longhorn legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Lance Blanks. #HookEm.”

