Lanes reopened after deadly accident closed I-75 near I-4 ramp

May 22, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fatal crash early Sunday morning closed lanes on I-75 just north of the I-4 ramp, according to FHP.

One person died in a two-car accident around 2:15 a.m near I-75 mile marker 263.

FHP said a Dodge Caravan driving north on I-75 when the car became disable. The driver of the Caravan got out and was standing next to the car.

A short time later, a Nissan Sentra hit the back of the Caravan and then the driver.

The driver of the Caravan died at the scene.

All I-75 northbound lanes were closed just north of the I-4 interchange.

The lanes opened back up around 7:30 a.m.



