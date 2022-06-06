Lanford, Florida avoid elimination, beat Cent. Michigan 6-5

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Wyatt Langford hit two home runs and scored the go-ahead run throughout the prime of the ninth to help Florida beat Central Michigan 6-5 Sunday to stay alive on the Gainesville Regional.

The Gators (40-23) play Oklahoma later throughout the day. A win by Florida would energy a Monday finale.

Langford and Sterlin Thompson drew back-to-back walks to open the ninth inning and BT Riopelle’s sacrifice bunt moved them into scoring place sooner than Langford scored on a sac fly by Ty Evans to supply Florida a 6-5 lead.

Ryan Slater (6-3) pitched three innings of scoreless help to earn the win for Florida.

Langford hit solo images throughout the third and fourth innings and Josh Rivera scored when he received right here home on a double-steal to supply the Gators a 5-Zero lead throughout the prime of the fifth. Robby Morgan led off the underside of the inning with a homer for Central Michigan (43-18) and an RBI single by Danny Wuestenfeld sparked a four-run sixth that pulled the Broncos even at 5-all.

Rivera went 2-for-Three with a triple, a stroll and two runs scored.

___

Extra AP faculty sports activities actions: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25