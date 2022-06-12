Langford to Compete for USA Collegiate National Team

Wyatt Langford

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida outfielderhas accepted an invite to the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp.The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will characteristic 48-50 of the premier non-draft eligible school gamers for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad collection in North Carolina from June 30 to July 4. USA Baseball will identify a closing, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after Training Camp that may characterize the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem within the Netherlands from July 9 to 15.As a sophomore in 2022, Langford tied Florida’s single-season dwelling run file whereas main the Southeastern Conference with 26 lengthy balls. On his manner to slashing .355/.447/.719, Langford led the Gators in batting common, on-base proportion, slugging proportion, hits (91), runs (73), RBI (63) triples (three) and complete bases (184) whereas beginning all 66 video games in left area.In his first yr taking part in the outfield, Langford produced a 1.000 fielding proportion with two assists throughout 125 probabilities. The Trenton, Fla. native was named to the All-SEC Second Team final month, however figures to obtain a plethora of All-America consideration within the coming weeks.The opening recreation of the Stars vs. Stripes collection will happen on the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, at 7 p.m. ET on June 30. The Durham Bulls Athletic Park (DBAP) in Durham, N.C. will host video games two, three and 4. The first pitches of video games two and 4 are set for 6:35 p.m. ET on July 1 and three, respectively, and recreation three will begin at 5:05 p.m. ET. Training Camp will conclude with the collection finale on July 4 at Truist Field, the house of the Charlotte Knights, in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the primary pitch at 6:05 p.m. ET. All 5 video games of the collection might be obtainable to watch on USABaseball.com.

Team USA will start Honkbalweek Haarlem towards Japan on July 9 at 8 a.m. ET (1 p.m. native time) earlier than taking over Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands and Curacao to shut out group stage play. The second spherical of competitors will then be performed on July 14, forward of the championship on July 15.







By making the 2022 roster, Langford turns into the 14th Gator to swimsuit up for the USA Collegiate National Team since Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan took the reins at Florida in 2008 and the 18th member of the Orange & Blue to obtain a roster invitation. A full listing of Gators which have acquired invites to compete for the Collegiate National Team might be discovered beneath.







Florida Players Invited to USA CNT Since 2008 (21 invites / 18 distinctive invites / 14 members)



2022: OF Wyatt Langford



2021: LHP Hunter Barco, RHP Brandon Sproat



2019: RHP Tommy Mace (invite solely)



2017: RHP Brady Singer (invite solely)



2016: RHP Alex Faedo, INF Dalton Guthrie, C Mike Rivera



2015: LHP A.J. Puk, OF Buddy Reed, C/DH JJ Schwarz, RHP Logan Shore



2012: RHP Jonathon Crawford



2011: INF Nolan Fontana, LHP Brian Johnson, C Mike Zunino (invite solely)



2010: INF Nolan Fontana, LHP Brian Johnson, C Mike Zunino (invite solely)



2009: OF Preston Tucker (invite solely)



2008: OF Matt den Dekker

