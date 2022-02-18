Lankford says possible Russian invasion is personal to Oklahomans







President Joe Biden said the potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen “within days.”>> Related: Biden: ‘Every indication’ Russia prepared to attack UkraineU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia is laying the groundwork to justify starting a war.”Every indication that we have is that they are prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine,” Biden said. “My sense is it will happen in the next several days.”U.S. Sen. James Lankford said this is personal for some Oklahomans.”Some Oklahomans know the names of Ukrainians that are currently on those front lines,” Lankford, R-Oklahoma, said on the Senate floor. “They’ve served alongside each other. They’ve stayed in contact, calling them friends.”Lankford referred to the 500 Oklahoma National Guardsmen who went to Ukraine in 2016 and 2017 and helped train their Ukrainian counterparts.”All of the people were very welcoming to us, and they were kind, hard-working people – very similar to Oklahomans,” said Capt. Kayla Christopher, with the Oklahoma National Guard.Another side of this possible invasion is how it will impact Oklahomans’ wallets.”Unfortunately, if Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, it’s the American household that’s going to partially bear the burden of adjustment,” said Joe Brusuelas, a chief economist with RSM.>> Related: Ukrainian rebels to evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisisExperts say a Russian invasion could raise the cost of nearly everything having to do with energy.Russia is the world’s second-largest producer of oil. Supply is already failing to keep up with demand, causing prices at the pump to hit a high Oklahomans haven’t seen in several years.”I will not pretend this will be painless,” Biden said.Lankford said the key is to stop a war before it starts.>> Related: Here’s how the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hurt your wallet”We should speak clearly as a nation with a unified, nonpartisan voice that the people of the United States want to do what it takes to keep a war from starting so that Europe doesn’t see yet another land war,” Lankford said.Oklahoma’s other U.S. senator, Jim Inhofe, helped introduce an act to provide critical support to Ukraine as the country defends itself and to deter Russian aggression. The act would include sanctions on Russian banks or banks that continue business with Russian banks.

President Joe Biden said the potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen “within days.” >> Related: Biden: ‘Every indication’ Russia prepared to attack Ukraine U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia is laying the groundwork to justify starting a war. “Every indication that we have is that they are prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine,” Biden said. “My sense is it will happen in the next several days.” U.S. Sen. James Lankford said this is personal for some Oklahomans. “Some Oklahomans know the names of Ukrainians that are currently on those front lines,” Lankford, R-Oklahoma, said on the Senate floor. “They’ve served alongside each other. They’ve stayed in contact, calling them friends.” Lankford referred to the 500 Oklahoma National Guardsmen who went to Ukraine in 2016 and 2017 and helped train their Ukrainian counterparts. “All of the people were very welcoming to us, and they were kind, hard-working people – very similar to Oklahomans,” said Capt. Kayla Christopher, with the Oklahoma National Guard. Another side of this possible invasion is how it will impact Oklahomans’ wallets. “Unfortunately, if Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, it’s the American household that’s going to partially bear the burden of adjustment,” said Joe Brusuelas, a chief economist with RSM. >> Related: Ukrainian rebels to evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis Experts say a Russian invasion could raise the cost of nearly everything having to do with energy. Russia is the world’s second-largest producer of oil. Supply is already failing to keep up with demand, causing prices at the pump to hit a high Oklahomans haven’t seen in several years. “I will not pretend this will be painless,” Biden said. Lankford said the key is to stop a war before it starts. >> Related: Here’s how the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hurt your wallet “We should speak clearly as a nation with a unified, nonpartisan voice that the people of the United States want to do what it takes to keep a war from starting so that Europe doesn’t see yet another land war,” Lankford said. Oklahoma’s other U.S. senator, Jim Inhofe, helped introduce an act to provide critical support to Ukraine as the country defends itself and to deter Russian aggression. The act would include sanctions on Russian banks or banks that continue business with Russian banks.





Source link



