LansingbusinessextendshelpinghandtoGaylord

LANSING,Mich.(WLNS)—SlicebySaddleback,aLansingpizzaplace,willbeheadingovertoGaylordtohandoutsuppliesandfoodtothoseimpactedbythetornado.
AuthoritiesreportedSaturdaythattwohavediedasaresultofthetwisterthathitnorthernMichiganlateFridayafternoon.
Morethan40peoplewereinjured.
Gov.GretchenWhitmerdeclaredastateofemergency,makingfurtherstateresourcesavailable.
Electricityisout
Accordingtoa
Wanttolendahelpinghand?Thepizzaplaceisaskingthatanyonewhocandonatebringthefollowingsuppliestothe
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Deodorant
- Powder
- Shampoo
- Barsoap
- Washcloths
- Combs/brushes
- Contactlenssolution
- Femininehygieneproducts
- Adultdiapers
- Pillowcases
TheSaddlebackOkemoslocationclosesat9p.m.today.
Theownerssaythatdonationswillstillbecollectedallnightupuntil5a.m.Sunday.
Foodandsupplieswillbegivenoutat