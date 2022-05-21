Business

LansingbusinessextendshelpinghandtoGaylord

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
LANSING,Mich.(WLNS)—SlicebySaddleback,aLansingpizzaplace,willbeheadingovertoGaylordtohandoutsuppliesandfoodtothoseimpactedbythetornado.

AuthoritiesreportedSaturdaythattwohavediedasaresultofthetwisterthathitnorthernMichiganlateFridayafternoon.

Morethan40peoplewereinjured.

Gov.GretchenWhitmerdeclaredastateofemergency,makingfurtherstateresourcesavailable.

Electricityisoutforthousandsofpeopleinthearea,andsomeroadsarestillcloggedwithdownedpolesandotherwreckage.

AccordingtoaFacebookpostfromSlicebySaddleback,startingat11:30a.m.Sunday,thepizzaplacewillbeservingfoodandhandingoutsupplies.

Wanttolendahelpinghand?ThepizzaplaceisaskingthatanyonewhocandonatebringthefollowingsuppliestotheSaddlebackOkemoslocation:

  • Toothbrushes
  • Toothpaste
  • Deodorant
  • Powder
  • Shampoo
  • Barsoap
  • Washcloths
  • Combs/brushes
  • Contactlenssolution
  • Femininehygieneproducts
  • Adultdiapers
  • Pillowcases

TheSaddlebackOkemoslocationclosesat9p.m.today.

Theownerssaythatdonationswillstillbecollectedallnightupuntil5a.m.Sunday.

FoodandsupplieswillbegivenoutatLifeChurchofGaylord,at115EMainSt.







