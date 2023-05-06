A significant fire occurred today at an oil refinery located in Deer Park, Texas, near Houston, according to CBS News. Stay up-to-date by receiving browser notifications on breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Enable notifications now so you can be the first to know.
Large fire erupts at oil refinery near Houston
