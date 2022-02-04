Large tornado in Alabama leaves 1 dead and 8 injured, local official says

One person was killed and eight others were injured after a tornado touched down in Alabama on Thursday. Hale County Emergency Management director Russell Weeden confirmed three people are in critical condition and five have minor injuries.

Just before 3 p.m. EST, the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado was on the ground in Hale County. It later reported several other tornadoes in the state.

Earlier Thursday, the NWS had issued several tornado watches and warnings for large portions of the state. It tweeted that the storm moving into the Birmingham area had a “history of producing tornadoes.”

A few counties have been removed from the tornado watch. It remains in effect for counties shaded in yellow. #alwx pic.twitter.com/Y0cj6Inh4S — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) February 3, 2022

As the storm moved across the state Thursday afternoon and evening, the NWS continued to update its warnings, tweeting, “Take shelter NOW!”

⚠ Tornado warnings have been issued for SE Coosa, Tallapoosa, and northeast Elmore County until 6:15PM. One potential tornado is heading towards Alex City, and another is near Kent. Take shelter NOW! pic.twitter.com/iuTaEQsK4P — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) February 3, 2022

The National Weather Service’s weather prediction center tweeted that parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee, North and South Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky and West Virginia could see flash flooding and severe weather through Thursday night.

Meanwhile, a winter storm is sweeping across portions of the the U.S., bringing ice and snow to several states.

While areas from the Southern Plains to the Northeast are seeing impactful winter weather, farther south widespread rain and thunderstorms could cause instances of flash flooding and severe weather across the Southeast. Here’s our Excessive Rainfall Outlook valid through tonight. pic.twitter.com/bBruNcOajn — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 3, 2022

