Largo woman celebrates 500,000 miles with her 1999 Camry

LARGO, Fla. — There are some milestones which are actually monumental, like turning 100 or a fiftieth wedding ceremony anniversary. However, there’s a woman in Largo who’s celebrating a feat few of us ever even dream of.

This grandma’s 1999 Toyota Camry simply reached 500,000 miles and he or she continues to drive it daily.

“I love it, it knows me and I know it,” mentioned proprietor Edna Weber.

Whenever Weber pulls out of the driveway, she’s not simply going for a journey, she’s hanging out with an outdated pal.

“I have so much confidence in this car,” mentioned Weber. “I was looking for a good, durable car, something that was going to last.”

It drives simply as clean at this time, because it did again in 2002 when she purchased it used for $14,000 in Franklin Tennessee.

From the horn to the air conditioner to the radio, you actually can celebration prefer it’s 1999.

“Everywhere we went we drove, if we went on vacation we drove,” mentioned Weber.

Weber mentioned with regards to making a automobile final, it’s not a lot completely different than a wedding.

“It’s actually listening to it, anytime one thing doesn’t sound correct or really feel proper, I all the time take it right down to the mechanic and clarify what’s happening,” mentioned Weber.

Even essentially the most expert mechanic will let you know seeing 500,000 on the speedometer, and counting, isn’t one thing you witness daily.

“We have 15 to 20 cars come into the shop a day and very very few have over 200,000 miles let alone over 500,000 like Edna’s car,” mentioned mechanic Chuck Hoover, of Hoover & Sons.

Weber even calls it her child lady, which doesn’t in any respect trouble her actual daughter.

“It doesn’t talk back,” joked Weber.

Neither Weber nor her automobile has any intention of slowing down. She hopes to be an inspiration to others, newer isn’t all the time higher.